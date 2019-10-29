Quarter of cell sites in Sonoma County down

Wireless phone companies told the Federal Communications Commission about quarter of their cell sites in Sonoma County are down, mostly because they don’t have power amid PG&E’s widespread planned blackout to prevent wildfires.

Significant numbers of cell site outages also have been reported in Marin (57.1%), Lake (25.5%), and Napa (19.2%) counties, according to the FCC’s daily cell site outage report, which does not include data for Mendocino County.

The FCC noted that the number of cell site outages “does not necessarily correspond to the availability of wirelesss service to consumers in that area” because “wireless networks are often designed with numerous overlapping cell sites that provide maximum capacity and continuity of service even when an individual site is inoperable.”

Cell companies have said they will use a combination of generators and batteries to power towers that lose electricity during PG&E’s planned outages. They’ve also indicated they could bring in portable cell sites among actions to maintain service.

PG&E has said it will try to restore power from its current outage before proceeding with another, similar outage expected to begin Tuesday.