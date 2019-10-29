Subscribe

Warning issued for sneaker waves along Sonoma Coast

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2019, 8:45PM

A beach hazard advisory was in effect along the Pacific coast from Sonoma to Monterey counties from 3 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday due to the increased possibility for deadly sneaker waves, the National Weather Service said.

The sudden waves can zoom well beyond typical breaking points, causing unsuspecting beachgoers to be knocked down and dragged into the ocean, the weather service said.

No significant beachfront incidents had been reported as of 7:45 p.m., according to representatives of the Coast Guard and Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch service.

The weather service urged people going to the beach to stay away from jetties, keep kids and pets in sight and avoid turning their backs on the ocean.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

