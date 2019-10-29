Latest: "Next 24 hours are a crucial period for turning a corner on this fire"

Here are five things you need to know from Monday:

Here’s the latest to know about the Kincade fire:

6:10 p.m.

As an army of firefighters Tuesday evening braced for a possible firefight later in the night if winds turn the Kincade fire back toward Santa Rosa, officials called the night pivotal in the nearly week‑long blaze.

“These next 12-24 hours are a crucial period for turning a corner on this fire,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville.

Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine agreed.

“I think it’s really pivotal, it’s really important,” Heine said.

“We’re looking forward to getting through this red flag condition and a stable weather pattern ahead of us when we can put this fire to bed,” Heine said.

The forecast calls for easing winds by dawn Wednesday and then a stretch of calmer days ahead.

Tuesday marked the third Red Flag Warning of the fire’s run and each one marked a serious expansion of the fire, including when it started atop The Geysers geothermal fields the night of Oct. 23.

‑Randi Rossmann

5:55 p.m.

From his perch atop Mount St. Helena, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville late Tuesday afternoon found easterly winds of 50 mph and fire burning about one-third of the way up the 4,342‑foot mountain.

That arm of the Kincade fire was the most active and causing the most trouble Tuesday, so it garnered the most attention. About 300 firefighters were in the area, and heavy air attack aid pounded it from above.

But late in the day, as the fire moved upward through the jagged, rocky terrain, the winds shifted as expected. And Turbeville watched as the fire fought itself — wanting to go up but being pushed back by the wind.

The wind was winning, sending the flames back into its newly made burn scar, giving it nothing to burn. It also eased the threat to nearby Middletown.

“That’s very good,” said Turbeville.

‑ Randi Rossmann

5:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, Ken Cooper, 56, remained sheltered inside Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. While standing in a snaking lunch line the day before, the resident of the Del Nido Apartments off Range Avenue near State Farm Drive in Santa Rosa recalled mandatory evacuation orders being issued early Sunday, but, like many around the city, choosing to ignore it.

The lure of watching the Niners play Sunday afternoon on his new television followed by Game 5 of the baseball World Series were just too great to leave, Cooper said. Without bus services running due to the fire and also lacking a car, he said, he also didn’t have a way to an area shelter even if he wanted to go.

By Monday morning, Cooper gave into the demands of his brother-in-law, a firefighter in Calaveras County, and walked toward Highway 101 near Coddingtown to stick his thumb out and hitchhike. Within 2 minutes, he had a ride in a SUV stacked high with the driver’s possessions and got dropped off at the Fairgrounds.

“It’s cool how people come together,” said Cooper. “I didn’t really want to evacuate, but it’s the right thing to do.”

‑ Kevin Fixler

3:45 p.m.

Cal Fire officials estimated about $23 million has been spent so far fighting the 75,000-acre Kincade fire that ignited Wednesday night. That price tag will increase as some of the more than 4,500 firefighters working to suppress the wildfire log hours until it is contained, a feat Cal Fire hopes to accomplish by November 7.