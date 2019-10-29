Masked gunmen attack protesters in Iraq holy city; 18 killed

BAGHDAD - Masked gunmen opened fire at Iraqi protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest single attacks since anti-government demonstrations erupted earlier this month.

The overnight attack came as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth straight day after a hiatus in the demonstrations that began earlier this month to protest government corruption, a lack of jobs and municipal services, and other grievances. The earlier protests also saw violence against protesters, and a total of 240 people have been killed since the unrest began.

But the bloodshed in Karbala could mark a turning point because of the high death toll and because the city is a major pilgrimage site where a revered Shiite figure was killed in a 7th century battle.

Similar anti-government protests are underway in Lebanon, where supporters of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah stormed the main protest camp and Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he would resign after hitting a "dead end" in trying to resolve the crisis. The protests in both countries are directed at governments and armed political factions that are close to Iran, raising fears of a violent backlash.

There were differing accounts and death tolls from Karbala, and details were still emerging from the scene.

Amid a clampdown by security forces, it was difficult to piece together what exactly prompted the attack. Eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that masked gunmen opened fire on the camp.

Protesters said they did not know if the masked men were riot police, special forces or Iran-linked militias. The protesters said Iraqi soldiers had been stationed around the protest site but withdrew after the attackers began firing tear gas and live ammunition.

Provincial Gov. Nassif al-Khutabi denied that any protesters were killed but said there were some injuries among security forces.

He said videos posted online were fabricated and not from Karbala. The footage purported to show the aftermath of the attack, with fires and people running away to the sound of heavy gunfire. Al-Khutabi's description contradicted those from people who were at the scene.

An AP video showed a nighttime fire and young protesters, some of them taking video with their cellphones, as gunfire echoes. An ambulance can be seen trying to drive amid the chaos, with Iraqi security forces arriving.

The leaderless and largely spontaneous protests across Iraq have been met with bullets and tear gas by security forces from the start.

At least 73 people — not including the latest fatalities in Karbala — have been killed since anti-government demonstrations resumed Friday, while 149 were killed during the earlier wave of protests this month.

Tuesday's attack happened in Karbala's Education Square, where protesters had set up tents for their sit-in.

One of the demonstrators said they were chanting slogans when an army unit arrived and that they gave the soldiers flowers and had friendly interactions. Then tear gas canisters came spiraling into the square, fired from the streets and alleys behind the soldiers, who then withdrew.

"We saw masked men dressed all in black and they fired live bullets toward the square," the protester said. "People fell dead and wounded right next to me. We tried to escape but when we fled into the alleys we ran into moving checkpoints set up by these forces. They arrested people and searched their phones for video of what had happened."