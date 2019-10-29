Subscribe

PG&E cuts power to 87,000 customers in Sonoma County in another planned outage

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2019, 9:23AM

PG&E started cutting power to 86,686 customers in Sonoma County on Tuesday in another round of power outages due to fire weather.

The blackouts target nearly nearly 600,000 customers in 29 Northern California counties, including Sonoma.

Residents whose power hadn’t yet been restored from the last shut-off likely won’t get power back until after this one, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman early Tuesday.

The latest shut-offs started 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties.

In Lake County, 37,441 customers will be left in the dark; in Napa County, 14,900 customers will be affected and in Mendocino County, 38,137 customers will be left without power.

