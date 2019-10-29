Subscribe

Sutter, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa hospitals remain closed, might not reopen this week

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2019, 11:57AM

Two Santa Rosa-area hospitals remain closed Tuesday, amid mandatory evacuation orders due to the Kincade fire threats and officials there have not determined when the hospitals will reopen.

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the third major health center in the city, remains open to treat and admit patients.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center had to relocate nearly 250 patients by Sunday morning due to an evacuation order for north Santa Rosa that remained in effect Tuesday.

Shaun Ralston, regional manager for Sutter Health, said the 84-bed hospital, which includes outpatient and emergency room services, will have to undergo a lengthy process before patients can be readmitted.

Restocking food and medical supplies and recalibrating equipment would be part of a thorough inspection process that has to be certified by California Department of Public Health and Office of State Health Planning and Development.

“It’s kind of a ramp up process,” Ralston said. “It would certainly take at least a week to do that.”

Kaiser spokesperson Matt Skryja said Tuesday there’s no estimate for when the Santa Rosa hospital campus would reopen. Other regional Kaiser locations were operating, including the San Rafael hospital, he said.

A mandatory evacuation has also forced the Healdsburg District Hospital to remain closed.

Residents can view the status of county hospitals at socoemergency.org/home/emergency/health.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

