Winds of up to 65 mph forecast for North Bay mountains

Fire officials and meteorologists hope for several days of respite once high winds fanning the flames of the Kincade fire subside, but stiff gusts blowing through wildfire’s footprint overnight are expected to pose serious challenges to the thousands of firefighters battling the blaze.

A red flag warning remains in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, as the National Weather Service is expecting gusts of up to 65 mph and low humidity in the in North Bay mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

“What that means is a challenging afternoon and evening and strong, dry, offshore winds that will impact the fire area. So we're in this critical, really, 24-hour window,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

The Kincade fire has grown to at least 75,000 acres and has fronts along Highway 101 near Windsor and Healdsburg, in the Mark West Springs area near the path of the October 2017 Tubbs fire and near the Lake County border near Mount St. Helena.

Months without rain means plenty of dry vegetation for the wildfire to burn through. Adam Mitchell with Cal Fire described the fire’s potential spread as “dangerous and erratic.”

“The fuels are critically dry. They are receptive to new fire as well as fire spread,” Mitchell said, adding that fire-weakened trees in the area could block rose and present additional obstacles for firefighters.

Valley winds expected early Tuesday afternoon had been “delayed,” said weather meteorologist Steve Anderson, but low-lying elevations should expect winds to pick up to around 15 mph between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Meteorologists winds will slack off after midnight, leading to a “more tranquil” period of five to seven days, Walbrun said. That means no major wind events, though there also is no rain in the forecast.