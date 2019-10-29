Subscribe

PG&E starts fourth blackout in 3 weeks in Sonoma County, exacerbating Kincade fire hardship

TYLER SILVY AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2019, 12:53PM

Sonoma County residents reeling from a confluence of hardships — a raging wildfire, mandatory evacuations of unprecedented scale and freezing temperatures overnight — are hunkering down for a week or more without power as PG&E started its fourth planned blackout in three weeks Tuesday.

Many residents were hopeful for a brief flicker of power, with PG&E having pledged it would restore electricity following a Saturday shut-off before it started pulling the plug again Tuesday.

Instead, only 12% of the 93,000 Sonoma County residential and business customers affected by the weekend shut-off were able to turn on the lights before 8 p.m. Tuesday, PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland said. The utility previously had suggested some of the people who had their power restored could be plunged into darkness again during the current shut-off.

If the latest outage, which includes 86,713  Sonoma County customers, or about 260,000 residents, extends to Friday, there’s a good chance many county residents will have endured 15 days so far in October without electricity. Depending on weather conditions, PG&E said power restoration could start in Sonoma County Wednesday morning but added that it could take up to 48 hours for the utility to restore all customers.

Deanna Contreras, the utility’s spokeswoman, emphasized the fact that the 15 days without electricity would not be consecutive and reiterated the power shut-offs are necessary for public safety.

“Either way, it is definitely a hardship, not having electric service,” Contreras said Tuesday. “We understand it’s a critical service our customers need. The sole purpose of these power shut-offs is to reduce the risk of these catastrophic wildfires we’re seeing.”

Many customers, however, didn’t see it that way. Rosemarie Corrigan has lost power at her Kenwood home four times this month. She’s been without electricity since Saturday, and didn’t get it turned on before PG&E again started the new shut-off Tuesday morning.

“I’m sick of not having any power,” Corrigan said. “It’s very difficult and very frustrating. And I’m ready for it to be over.”

She’s “angry” with PG&E and didn’t think that the utility had a good explanation for the shut-offs or kept its customers in the loop about when they would lose and regain power. Her husband is staying in San Francisco temporarily, but Corrigan didn’t want to relocate her two cats and two dogs.

“They’re making this so miserable,” Corrigan said of PG&E. “They keep saying it’s safety and I just don’t believe them.”

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to many of the devastating California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the most catastrophic fire in state history last November, when the utility’s equipment ignited the Camp fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 structures. That’s why the state’s largest utility with 5 million customers from Bakersfield to Eureka declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January under the weight of an estimated $30 billion in fire-related liabilities.

Although Cal Fire has issued a report saying PG&E was not to blame for the fierce Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County in October 2017, the utility’s liability for the Tubbs blaze still is being litigated in bankruptcy court.

The company has been singled out for criticism at all levels of government, including by Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the cacophony is sure to grow with PG&E linked to two fires in Lafayette, as well as the company’s admission that the utility’s lines might have sparked the now 76,138-acre Kincade fire Wednesday night in north Sonoma County.

On Tuesday, west county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins mocked the utility on Facebook when she announced a warming center would open for residents without power so they could get warm and charge electronic devices.

“It’s really nice that PG&E stepped up with a West County Charging Station, right?” Hopkins asked. “Oh wait, just kidding. They didn’t. The closest PG&E ‘Community Resource Center’ is in Sonoma, a 1-hour drive away under the best circumstances, and these aren’t the best circumstances with road closures and mandatory evacuation zones and a gigantic fire looming,” she said.

“Remember: we can’t control PG&E. We’re trying to make the best of a bad situation, and trying to keep you warmed up and charged up in the middle of a disaster.”

Meanwhile, the current power shutdown will hit roughly 600,000 customers in portions of 29 counties in Northern and Central California, and comes during an unusually early cold snap for Sonoma County. It comes, too, during unannounced natural gas shut-offs by PG&E to 25,000 customers in the path of the surging Kincade fire — meaning some customers will be without electricity or gas during the coldest temperatures since late February. About 100 PG&E workers fanned out across Cloverdale on Monday to start restoring natural gas to customers in northern Sonoma County, though most customers who lost gas service have not had their fuel restored.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said sections of the county will see overnight temperatures through Friday between the high 20s and mid-30s. Typically, the overnight lows would be in the low 40s. Santa Rosa’s Monday overnight low of 34 degrees was the coldest since Feb. 23, Anderson said.

Carrie Gonzalez lost power at her Rincon Valley home last week, and regained it briefly before losing it again over the weekend. She hasn’t had power since.

It’s been “bone-chilling cold” in Gonzalez’s house. She had to bundle up in two sets of clothes and a bathrobe in bed Monday night, and was still cold when she woke up in the morning.

“It’s all been a messy, terrifying disaster,” Gonzalez said. “This is going to be our new normal during the end of summer and peak fire season. ... That concerns me.”

Gonzalez referred to a comment PG&E CEO Bill Johnson made earlier this month, when he said that it could take 10 years before extensive power outages in the state are scaled down. It was a comment that angered many, including the governor. The California Public Utilities Commission announced Monday that it will launch a formal investigation into PG&E’s planned outages. Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, even proposed legislation that would create a public administrator to oversee PG&E’s operations.

“In every possible way, PG&E has failed the people of California by neglecting its responsibilities for decades and prioritizing profits over public safety,” Levine said. “We cannot allow PG&E’s poor leadership to continue to harm California residents or our state’s economy which is more and more dependent upon a clean, safe and reliable supply of electricity. We need a responsible adult in the room to right PG&E’s wrongs.”

PG&E, however, stood by its shutdowns. Contreras said the utility’s “focus” at the moment is the safety of its customers, adding that “there will be a time and place to discuss policy proposals” in the future. She added that while the scope of these outages “is unsustainable in the long term,” the utility firmly believed it was the right decision given the high fire risk weather conditions.

At a Tuesday night news conference, Johnson said PG&E was looking for ways to avoid future shut-offs. He conceded that some things “didn’t go very well” in the utility’s shut-off earlier this month — citing its website that crashed multiple times — and that PG&E is discussing with Newsom how it could compensate customers affected by that outage.

“We understand when we turn the power off, we’re disconnecting people from many of the conveniences and necessities of modern life,” Johnson said Tuesday. “But the losses from catastrophic wildfire are forever and they can be devastating, and sadly, we’re witnessing some of those losses now for our neighbors in Sonoma.”

Staff Writers Will Schmitt and Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writers Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com and Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com.

