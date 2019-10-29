PG&E starts fourth blackout in 3 weeks in Sonoma County, exacerbating Kincade fire hardship

Sonoma County residents reeling from a confluence of hardships — a raging wildfire, mandatory evacuations of unprecedented scale and freezing temperatures overnight — are hunkering down for a week or more without power as PG&E started its fourth planned blackout in three weeks Tuesday.

Many residents were hopeful for a brief flicker of power, with PG&E having pledged it would restore electricity following a Saturday shut-off before it started pulling the plug again Tuesday.

Instead, only 12% of the 93,000 Sonoma County residential and business customers affected by the weekend shut-off were able to turn on the lights before 8 p.m. Tuesday, PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland said. The utility previously had suggested some of the people who had their power restored could be plunged into darkness again during the current shut-off.

If the latest outage, which includes 86,713 Sonoma County customers, or about 260,000 residents, extends to Friday, there’s a good chance many county residents will have endured 15 days so far in October without electricity. Depending on weather conditions, PG&E said power restoration could start in Sonoma County Wednesday morning but added that it could take up to 48 hours for the utility to restore all customers.

Deanna Contreras, the utility’s spokeswoman, emphasized the fact that the 15 days without electricity would not be consecutive and reiterated the power shut-offs are necessary for public safety.

“Either way, it is definitely a hardship, not having electric service,” Contreras said Tuesday. “We understand it’s a critical service our customers need. The sole purpose of these power shut-offs is to reduce the risk of these catastrophic wildfires we’re seeing.”

Many customers, however, didn’t see it that way. Rosemarie Corrigan has lost power at her Kenwood home four times this month. She’s been without electricity since Saturday, and didn’t get it turned on before PG&E again started the new shut-off Tuesday morning.

“I’m sick of not having any power,” Corrigan said. “It’s very difficult and very frustrating. And I’m ready for it to be over.”

She’s “angry” with PG&E and didn’t think that the utility had a good explanation for the shut-offs or kept its customers in the loop about when they would lose and regain power. Her husband is staying in San Francisco temporarily, but Corrigan didn’t want to relocate her two cats and two dogs.

“They’re making this so miserable,” Corrigan said of PG&E. “They keep saying it’s safety and I just don’t believe them.”

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to many of the devastating California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the most catastrophic fire in state history last November, when the utility’s equipment ignited the Camp fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 structures. That’s why the state’s largest utility with 5 million customers from Bakersfield to Eureka declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January under the weight of an estimated $30 billion in fire-related liabilities.

Although Cal Fire has issued a report saying PG&E was not to blame for the fierce Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County in October 2017, the utility’s liability for the Tubbs blaze still is being litigated in bankruptcy court.

The company has been singled out for criticism at all levels of government, including by Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the cacophony is sure to grow with PG&E linked to two fires in Lafayette, as well as the company’s admission that the utility’s lines might have sparked the now 76,138-acre Kincade fire Wednesday night in north Sonoma County.