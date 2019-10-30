Kincade fire offers firefighters second chance to defend neighborhoods that burned in 2017 wildfires

On the northern edge of Santa Rosa, amid neighborhoods just now rising from the ashes of a deadly fire two years ago, 90 local firefighters again prepared for battle Tuesday.

All volunteered for the critical assignment.

Not far north, the Kincade fire simmered, waiting for yet another yawing pulse of wind expected to arrive in the darkness and last into the daylight hours Wednesday.

And it was again threatening Mark West Springs, Larkfield, Wikiup — north Santa Rosa neighborhoods just now rebuilding from the 2017 wildfires.

“For me, for all of us, it’s very personal,” said Sid Andreis, a Sonoma County fire captain who grew up in Larkfield. “It’s our community. It’s where we work. It’s kind of a big deal for us. It’s Tubbs all over again.”

Two years ago, the flames came in the dead of night. Whipped by an epic windstorm, the Tubbs fire howled down Mark West Springs corridor, into the Larkfield and Wikiup area. The fire destroyed the Fountaingrove and Coffey Park neighborhoods as well.

The October 2017 firestorm killed 24 people in Sonoma County. It took more than 5,300 homes.

Tuesday night was a chance “to make amends for the Tubbs,” Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Mark Dunn said. When asked about the importance of the firefight that loomed ahead, he started to cry.

“I couldn’t talk,” Dunn said. “That’s what this is — a second time around.”

The stakes were high, far beyond the homes taking shape in the neighborhood surrounding the firefighters.

“If we lose those homes again, people will lose hope in our recovery,” Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said.

While the battle would be fought in the darkness to come, the fight to preserve this sprawling neighborhood started early Tuesday with hiking and sweat.

Above Mark West Springs Canyon, north of the Mayacama Golf Club, dozens of firefighters were expanding a bulldozed, north-south fire line Tuesday afternoon by back-burning brush.

Blackhawk helicopters swam through the sky in slow, steady circles, watching for any fires sparking on the Mark West Springs side of the fire line. An incursion would bring flames directly to Safari West, and potentially send them racing down the canyon into Larkfield as they did two years ago during the deadly Tubbs fire.

“We absolutely don’t want the fires, once again, to come roaring down the Mark West Springs corridor into Santa Rosa,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who lost her house in the North Bay fires two years ago.

In the woods west of the corridor, every minute or so, a loud pop from a flare gun rang out. Nick Babin, with the Marin Fire Department, used it to spark backfires, a strategy to burn away vegetation that could fuel a fire. Others were using drip torches or grenade-style devices that sent showers of sparks into the underbrush.

Fifty yards behind the crews, still more firefighters kept vigil over unburnt brush beyond the fire line, with shovels in hand ready to stamp out any misplaced embers.

“If it reaches that side, get out,” one said.

Not far from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, where the crew of local firefighters were staged, Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal lost his house in the October 2017 fires.