Agencies across Northern California provide aid for local law enforcement in Kincade fire

Two officers from San Francisco sat in their squad car, monitoring both their police radio and a broadcast of Game 6 of the World Series.

Around them Tuesday evening, in the parking lot of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in northern Santa Rosa, was a sea of navy blue, a veritable jamboree of peace officers from Napa, Pacifica, Clearlake, Mill Valley and Walnut Creek, to name just a handful of the departments who have offered a helping hand in the county’s time of need.

Laughing, kibitzing, tucking into slices being dispensed from a Round Table Pizza truck, they made their way to a large first-floor room for the 7 p.m. operational briefing. It was easy to know which of them had just arrived for a shift, and which was headed home. The latter group smelled of smoke.

They were addressed by Jim Naugle, a lantern-jawed ex-UC-Davis rugby player who is Sonoma County’s assistant sheriff.

After sharing with the gathered officers that it had been “a very positive day” in terms of fighting the fire, he shared this:

“Tonight’s a critical night for us. We’re expecting a major wind event” which, though not as extreme as the winds two nights earlier, “is still gonna be bad.

“When you’re out in the field, keep your wits about you. Don’t let the fire jump you. If we can sneak through tonight, we’re gonna be hopefully in pretty good shape,” Naugle said.

The role of the sheriff’s office, when it comes to fighting a wildfire, centers on public safety. It is the thankless task of overseeing evacuations, then keeping people out of evacuated areas, including looters.

The evacuation is the heavy lift. When Naugle got the call informing him the sheriff’s office had six hours to evacuate some 50,000 people from south Geyserville, plus all of Windsor and Healdsburg, he called Lt. Paul Liskey of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Liskey’s office is the mutual aid coordinator for this part of California. That means it’s Alameda’s job to locate all the extra officers — 200 or so starting their shift at 7 p.m. Tuesday — that these natural disaster’s require.

Naugle’s call came in the middle of the night. Liskey’s initial reply to his friend:

“You’re screwed.”

“I’ve already come to that conclusion,” Naugle said. “But how do we make the best of this?”

Liskey has wrangled resources for numerous wildfires. He and Naugle worked together during the 2017 Tubbs fire.

For the first few nights of the Kincade fire that started Wednesday, Liskey had been sleeping in his patrol car. Raised on a ranch in Livermore, he makes it his mission while working wildfires to look in on animals in need.

While patrolling Chalk Hill Road east of Healdsburg Tuesday night, Liskey was in good spirits. For the previous two days, he and his partner had been taking care of the animals of a rancher who could not get to them because the property was in the burn zone.

The good Samaritans from Alameda dropped by the ranch twice a day, bringing feed they’d bought, making sure water was available. On Sunday, they’d hitched a trailer to the rancher’s ATV and hauled a mound of hay to the middle of a field, to feed some 60 cows.

When they dropped in on Tuesday, the owner had returned home. “He almost gave us a hug,” Liskey said.

