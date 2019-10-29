Officials: No ICE enforcement at Kincade fire evacuation centers
All Sonoma County residents forced to evacuate due to the raging Kincade fire will be accepted at local shelters regardless of immigration status, according to local officials.
At a press conference Monday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said that local congressional representatives have been in contact with officials from the Department of Homeland Security who assured them there would be no enforcement of immigration status in shelters or anyway in the county.
He advised anyone who has heard differently to contact his office at 707-565-2241.
A message on the County of Sonoma website also reflects that fact: “No identification is needed to stay at an evacuation center, and Government Agencies such as ICE, do not have access to the shelters."
Gore reminded residents to sign up for Nixle to receive the latest updates about the fire and other public safety matters. Residents can sign up for the free service on the Nixle website.
Here are the shelters currently open for evacuees:
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Community Center
320 N. McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
Muir Memory Care
750 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
Iglesia Cristiana
1129 Industrial Ave #104, Petaluma
Napa Valley Expo
575 3rd St., Napa
CrossWalk Community Church Napa
2590 1st St., Napa
St. Mary’s Cathedral
1111 Gough St., San Francisco
Calvary Chapel Church
1955 South McDowell Blvd., Petaluma
The following evacuation shelters are currently at capacity:
Petaluma Valley Baptist Church
580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
Marin County Fairgrounds
10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael
Petaluma Veterans Building
1094 Petaluma Blvd. S, Petaluma
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
New Life Church
2060 W. College Avenue, Santa Rosa
Napa Valley College
2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa
Calvary Chapel of Petaluma
1955 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma
The following shelters are open for large animals:
Alameda County Fairgrounds
4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton
Petaluma Fairgrounds
100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma