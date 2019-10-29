Officials: No ICE enforcement at Kincade fire evacuation centers

All Sonoma County residents forced to evacuate due to the raging Kincade fire will be accepted at local shelters regardless of immigration status, according to local officials.

At a press conference Monday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said that local congressional representatives have been in contact with officials from the Department of Homeland Security who assured them there would be no enforcement of immigration status in shelters or anyway in the county.

He advised anyone who has heard differently to contact his office at 707-565-2241.

A message on the County of Sonoma website also reflects that fact: “No identification is needed to stay at an evacuation center, and Government Agencies such as ICE, do not have access to the shelters."

Gore reminded residents to sign up for Nixle to receive the latest updates about the fire and other public safety matters. Residents can sign up for the free service on the Nixle website.

Here are the shelters currently open for evacuees:

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Community Center

320 N. McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

Muir Memory Care

750 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

Iglesia Cristiana

1129 Industrial Ave #104, Petaluma

Napa Valley Expo

575 3rd St., Napa

CrossWalk Community Church Napa

2590 1st St., Napa

St. Mary’s Cathedral

1111 Gough St., San Francisco

Calvary Chapel Church

1955 South McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

The following evacuation shelters are currently at capacity:

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church

580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

Marin County Fairgrounds

10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

Petaluma Veterans Building

1094 Petaluma Blvd. S, Petaluma

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma

100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

New Life Church

2060 W. College Avenue, Santa Rosa

Napa Valley College

2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa

Calvary Chapel of Petaluma

1955 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

The following shelters are open for large animals:

Alameda County Fairgrounds

4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton

Petaluma Fairgrounds

100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma