West Sonoma County evacuees returned to darkness and cold homes thanks to PG&E

RIO NIDO - Lorena Pritchard, 68, slowly walked up the south end of the Canyon One Road loop in Rio Nido Tuesday afternoon, carrying a partially filled plastic pitcher of cat food.

The tall redwoods, providing a canopy of broad leaves, barely let any sunlight into the quiet west county community, as the retired nursing assistant went from one house to another, filling pet bowls for neighbors forced to leave their homes over the weekend in case the Kincade fire jumps Highway 101 and takes aim at the Russian River towns.

Undaunted, Pritchard stayed.

“Some of us refused to leave,” she said. “I’m here for the duration. I’ve been here through floods and wildfires. I got a sprinkler on the roof and I hosed down everything.”

On Monday, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick lifted the mandatory evacuation order affecting more than 30,000 west county residents, including those living near the Pacific Ocean from Jenner to Bodega Bay and Guerneville, Occidental, Sebastopol, Rio Nido, Monte Rio and most of Forestville.

Another 2,400 people living in parts of the Dry Creek Valley were allowed to return Tuesday.

However, the excitement faded for many when they were greeted by frosty air inside their homes. Residents without generators to provide backup power, propane stoves and water heaters or wood-burning stoves returned to communities still without electricity to keep their houses warm and food cold. They doubled up blankets and are essentially camping in their homes. With the forecast cold snap, they are preparing for overnight temperatures dropping into the low 30s the rest of the week.

Pritchard is one relying on the kindness of neighbors to allow her in for a bath or a cup of hot tea. Another option for her and area residents to get a break from the cold is the temporary warming center at the Guerneville Veterans Memorial Hall that will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday. The center will be stocked with blankets and coffee, and people can charge their phones and other electronic devices.

In Guerneville, Abraham Santiago, a landscaper and janitor at the local Safeway, spent part of the afternoon washing his white Ford F-150 in front of his rented home on Sycamore Court, an area prone to flooding.

Santiago, 40, who lives with a friend in the one-bedroom apartment, said he hasn’t worked since Friday. Because of the evacuation, Safeway has been closed since Saturday.

Santiago, who has lived in Guerneville for 10 years, left Saturday but returned Monday. That first night back, he used a propane tank to cook food and bundled up in blankets to stay warm, he said, speaking in Spanish.

“It gets cold from 6 p.m. on, but I have two wool blankets,” he said. “It’s difficult when you don’t have electricity. It’s used for everything, to cook, to heat water, to take showers.”

Minutes before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Monte Rio, Steve Marek, 74, stopped by Bartlett’s Market on Main Street for supplies. Marek, who uses a cane to walk, slowly pushed a metal shopping cart in the canned foods section of the market.

“I like the cans with the pull-up tops,” he said. “They’re easier to open.”

Marek, who lives in a mobile home park on Sylvan Way, lived in San Francisco’s upper Haight Street neighborhood before he moved to the west county nine years ago. His mobile home has a propane furnace for heat, but he can’t use it because its thermostat requires electricity.