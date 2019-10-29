Some Dry Creek Valley evacuees allowed to go home

Sheriff Mark Essick’s office has downgraded evacuation orders for about 2,400 more residents in the northern part of Dry Creek Valley near Lake Sonoma.

The area, where residents can now return at their own risk, includes homes west of Highway 101 and north of Mill Creek Road. Residents there are still under an evacuation warning.

The Sheriff’s Office cautioned residents that their homes may not have power or natural gas and numerous road closures remain in effect, mostly for eastbound traffic at Highway 101.

A mandatory evacuation order still is in place for residents south of Mill Creek Road, including Eastside Road and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport area.

Check tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap for more specific information about evacuation orders.