Kincade fire disrupts local public services Wednesday

The week-old Kincade fire, smoke and a lack of electricity continued to disrupt key services in Sonoma County on Tuesday, forcing several public institutions to reduce operations or shut down altogether.

The fire that began Oct. 23 near The Geysers geothermal energy facility in northeast Sonoma County has filled the air with smoke as it has burned just over 76,000 acres. The fire was 15% contained as of Tuesday night.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center, which together evacuated about 250 patients late Saturday and on Sunday, remained closed Tuesday. Sutter officials said it would take several days before the hospital is reopened.

Restocking food and medical supplies and recalibrating equipment would be part of a thorough inspection process that has to be certified by California Department of Public Health and Office of State Health Planning and Development.

“It’s kind of a ramp up process,” said Shaun Ralston, regional manager for Sutter Health. “It would certainly take at least a week to do that.”

There was no estimate for when the Kaiser hospital would reopen.

At Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, American Airlines Sun Country, Alaska flights were canceled through Wednesday, the airport website said. Ticket holders were encouraged to contact their carriers for more information.

SMART trains will run on a limited schedule Wednesday as a result of the extreme fire conditions in Sonoma and Marin counties, the public transit agency said. Trains will run 34 trips between downtown Santa Rosa to San Rafael, stopping at each station in between.

Southbound service will begin at 4:31 a.m. in Santa Rosa. Northbound trains will start just before 6 a.m. in San Rafael, SMART said.

Rides will be free on Wednesday until Nov. 6, the rail agency said. Passengers should check the SMART website before their trip to make sure there are no schedule changes, SMART said.

Five school districts in Sonoma County have announced plans to close campus on Wednesday, while many others have elected to keep students at home through the end of the week, Sonoma County Office of Education spokeswoman Jamie Hansen said.

All 40 public Sonoma County school districts have canceled classes on Wednesday, and only five districts are still considering holding any classes at all this week.

Sonoma State University closed classrooms until Monday. While the school is not in close proximity to the Kincade fire, the blaze’s impacts on the region prompted officials to shut down the school, the university said in a Facebook post Monday night. The Santa Rosa Junior College, where about 13,500 students are enrolled this semester, was also closed for the rest of the week, the school said.

