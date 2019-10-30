Two injured, dog dies in separate Santa Rosa house fires

Two garage fires broke out in Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, one of which killed the family dog.

A fire reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a one-story duplex on Gloria Drive caused an estimated $100,000 damage in the garage, the living area and attic.

Due to the fire’s intensity and conflicting reports of people possibly still inside the residence, additional crews responded, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said. Crews attacked the fire in the residence and the garage while searching the home for occupants.

The residents had escaped to the sidewalk, but sustained minor injuries when the fire began. They were both transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The unit is uninhabitable due to fire damage, but the other half of the duplex may be livable when power is restored, Gloeckner said. The house was not under evacuation orders but power had been shut off.

The garage and kitchen were lost due to fire damage while the rest of the residence suffered heat and smoke damage. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Another fire started at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the garage of a house on Mission Boulevard, Gloeckner said.

Also without power because of the Kincade fire threat, the home was unoccupied at the time flames broke out. The home is just south of the evacuation order for northeast Santa Rosa.

Flames threatened the house to the north, but firefighters were able to knock down fire in the garage and protect the rest of the residence and neighboring homes.

A dog was found dead in the garage.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.

