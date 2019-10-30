Subscribe

About 60,000 PG&E customers in Sonoma County get power back; nearly 30,000 still waiting

WILL SCHMITT AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 30, 2019, 10:11AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When will your power be back? Check the status here:

As winds subsided and the risks to its equipment lessened, PG&E said Wednesday evening that about one-third of Sonoma County homes and businesses that lost electricity during its most recent shut-off still did not have power.

About 60,000 Sonoma County customers, representing about 180,000 people, had their power back after the utility began restoring service Wednesday morning.

The shut-off that began Tuesday affected about 87,000 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, PG&E said. But even though the utility is treating outages that began Saturday and Tuesday as two separate events, the reality on the ground for the majority of Sonoma County residents who lost power is that they were in the dark for five days.

PG&E’s Tuesday shutdown, its third in a week, cut power to 516,000 customers in 22 counties in the hopes of preventing gusty winds from damaging power lines and sparking a fire.

Many of the people who regained power lived in the west county, including Graton, Sebastopol and Monte Rio. People in parts of Santa Rosa, including some homes in Proctor Terrace and Rincon Valley, also were no longer in the dark.

PG&E officials could not provide specifics on how long it will take to turn on the lights to the remaining 28,710 customers in Sonoma County without power. Many who were affected by Saturday’s outage did not regain power before PG&E went ahead with its latest shut-off. Others may have regained power briefly, only to lose it again. About 77% of customers across Northern and Central California were affected by both outages.

Peggy Clevenger, who lives on Cobb Mountain, was among those whose home went from one blackout to another without getting power back. Her power still hadn’t been restored by Wednesday night. While she and her husband have an old motor home with a generator they used to keep their refrigerator running, Clevenger said the small gift shop she runs in Middletown was taking a financial hit from the repeated outages.

Because her shop has had to close each time there was a shut-off this month, Clevenger worried she might not be able to pay her rent.

“If this is the new normal, I’m not sure what we can do at work,” Clevenger said, adding that she can’t afford to buy a generator for the store. “I’ll probably end up closing.”

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that, depending on damage in the aftermath of the most recent period of extreme winds Tuesday night, the restoration process will go line by line as soon as inspectors clear them.

“We want to restore power as quickly as we can,” Contreras said. “It depends on where the damage is found.”

PG&E has found 83 cases of damage along its equipment since the weekend, including trees that fell into power lines and broken power poles, said Mark Quinlan, the incident commander for the last two shut-offs. He said at a Wednesday night news conference that the utility expected that number to increase as inspections continue.

Full restoration would occur “as soon as it is safe to do so,” Contreras said, noting the fire could limit crews’ access to some PG&E equipment. To hasten the lengthy process, the utility is working with Cal Fire to inspect lines and towers. She said more than 6,000 workers and more than 40 helicopters are working to restore power.

When will your power be back? Check the status here:

More than 100 other PG&E workers worked to restore natural gas service in Sonoma County, Contreras said. PG&E shut off the gas to some 23,000 Sonoma County customers with service lines near the fire for safety reasons. The affected area extends along the Highway 101 corridor from the north side of Santa Rosa to Cloverdale, and that section of the natural gas transmission pipeline serves customers from Cloverdale to Fulton, as well as those in Forestville, PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said in an email.

Boyles said gas service had been restored to about 67% of customers in Cloverdale. PG&E workers can’t restore gas if residents do not answer the door, and restoration also depends on the fire footprint, Contreras said. Customers are asked to not try to relight their own pilot lights.

Keith Stephens, PG&E’s chief communications officer, said at the Wednesday news conference that it could take “several days” for all gas customers to be restored.

“We are focused on areas where customers are returning home,” Contreras said. “We definitely want to make sure the gas is on when customers return home or shortly after they return home.”

As Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick lifted most of the evacuation orders that affected about 185,000 county residents, some in west county returned home to find homes with no electricity. The return to dark houses has overlapped with a blast of chilly weather; temperatures fell below freezing in parts of Sonoma County on Wednesday, and the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for North Bay valleys from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

PG&E’s preemptive blackout Tuesday was the fourth time in October that the state’s largest utility with 5 million customers from Bakersfield to Eureka decided to leave tens of thousands of residents countywide in the dark. The utility declared bankruptcy in January facing about $30 billion in liabilities after its electrical equipment caused numerous wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

On the night of Oct. 23, a PG&E tower serving a transmission line in The Geysers area in northeast Sonoma County experienced an equipment problem just before the Kincade fire sparked in the area. The fire burned 76,825   acres by Wednesday night and was about 45% contained, Cal Fire said.

PG&E did not turn off that line in question because the winds in that area were not expected to reach the threshold when the utility cuts power to transmission lines. The standard for powering down transmission lines, which carry electricity across the state and were added this year to PG&E’s intentional blackout plan, is higher than the threshold for lower-voltage distribution lines, which connect individual customers to the grid.

Many public officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, blasted PG&E for using prolonged outages to avoid wildfires. The Lake County Board of Supervisors even posted on Facebook a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday, stating that the recent shut-offs were “tearing the fabric of California’s most vulnerable communities.”

“Our friends and neighbors are facing a very particular and wholly unacceptable kind of human-informed disaster, and the California Public Utilities Commission has accepted, even authorized this destructive, and frankly abusive, pattern,” the board said of the outages in the letter. “Enough is enough, for Lake County, and all residents of California.”

Clevenger said that, while she wasn’t angry with the utility for initiating prolonged blackouts, she was “terribly frustrated.”

“Sometimes, I just feel like they should have maintained things and kept things up to begin with,” Clevenger said. “I don’t know what to do. How do you even cope with it?”

The utility has agreed to compensate customers affected by its first outage this month, which coincided with the second anniversary of the October 2017 firestorm, with bill credits of $100 to residential customers and $250 to businesses. After the first outage, which cut power to more than 2 million people, Newsom urged PG&E CEO Bill Johnson to make up for PG&E’s “extreme failures” in rolling out the major outage, which was plagued by communication breakdowns, such as websites that wouldn’t load during a deluge of online traffic.

Johnson said in a statement the company understood power shut-offs are “more than an inconvenience for our customers, and we did not live up to their expectations when it came to communicating about this event.”

“This is not an industry standard practice, nor approved as part of a tariff, but we believe it is the right thing to do for our customers in this case, given the challenges with our website and call center communications,” Johnson said.

The company has not announced any rebates for customers who lost power during its other intentional blackouts and who may have had to replace groceries or who may have missed opportunities to work.

Contreras said PG&E was “open to having policy discussions” about changing its policy for additional customer credits and acknowledged the utility was not prohibited from compensating Sonoma County customers affected by its second, third and fourth October outages.

“We totally understand the hardships the (outages) have created,” Contreras said. “But the sole purpose is to reduce catastrophic wildfires. It’s for safety.”

You can reach Staff Writers Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com and Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine