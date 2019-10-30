About 60,000 PG&E customers in Sonoma County get power back; nearly 30,000 still waiting

As winds subsided and the risks to its equipment lessened, PG&E said Wednesday evening that about one-third of Sonoma County homes and businesses that lost electricity during its most recent shut-off still did not have power.

About 60,000 Sonoma County customers, representing about 180,000 people, had their power back after the utility began restoring service Wednesday morning.

The shut-off that began Tuesday affected about 87,000 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, PG&E said. But even though the utility is treating outages that began Saturday and Tuesday as two separate events, the reality on the ground for the majority of Sonoma County residents who lost power is that they were in the dark for five days.

PG&E’s Tuesday shutdown, its third in a week, cut power to 516,000 customers in 22 counties in the hopes of preventing gusty winds from damaging power lines and sparking a fire.

Many of the people who regained power lived in the west county, including Graton, Sebastopol and Monte Rio. People in parts of Santa Rosa, including some homes in Proctor Terrace and Rincon Valley, also were no longer in the dark.

PG&E officials could not provide specifics on how long it will take to turn on the lights to the remaining 28,710 customers in Sonoma County without power. Many who were affected by Saturday’s outage did not regain power before PG&E went ahead with its latest shut-off. Others may have regained power briefly, only to lose it again. About 77% of customers across Northern and Central California were affected by both outages.

Peggy Clevenger, who lives on Cobb Mountain, was among those whose home went from one blackout to another without getting power back. Her power still hadn’t been restored by Wednesday night. While she and her husband have an old motor home with a generator they used to keep their refrigerator running, Clevenger said the small gift shop she runs in Middletown was taking a financial hit from the repeated outages.

Because her shop has had to close each time there was a shut-off this month, Clevenger worried she might not be able to pay her rent.

“If this is the new normal, I’m not sure what we can do at work,” Clevenger said, adding that she can’t afford to buy a generator for the store. “I’ll probably end up closing.”

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that, depending on damage in the aftermath of the most recent period of extreme winds Tuesday night, the restoration process will go line by line as soon as inspectors clear them.

“We want to restore power as quickly as we can,” Contreras said. “It depends on where the damage is found.”

PG&E has found 83 cases of damage along its equipment since the weekend, including trees that fell into power lines and broken power poles, said Mark Quinlan, the incident commander for the last two shut-offs. He said at a Wednesday night news conference that the utility expected that number to increase as inspections continue.

Full restoration would occur “as soon as it is safe to do so,” Contreras said, noting the fire could limit crews’ access to some PG&E equipment. To hasten the lengthy process, the utility is working with Cal Fire to inspect lines and towers. She said more than 6,000 workers and more than 40 helicopters are working to restore power.