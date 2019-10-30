Chief: Suspicious grass fire burns near Lake Sonoma

A grass fire with suspicious origins broke out early Wednesday in north Sonoma County near Lake Sonoma.

The fire was reported about 6:25 a.m. and firefighters found it burning in the Liberty Glen campground, above the southwest arm of the reservoir. They put a hose line around it and stopped it at 2 acres.

The cause was under investigation but Geyserville Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville said it seemed suspicious due to the circumstances. There was no electricity or apparent campfire in the area.

Until Tuesday, the area had been under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Kincade fire, Turbeville said. The nearly 77,000‑acre Kincade fire continues to burn on the other side of Highway 101 and is several miles from the lake.

Lake Sonoma is west of Highway 101, between Cloverdale and Geyserville. The region has been under a Red Flag Warning due to severe fire danger including extremely dry conditions and strong winds.

