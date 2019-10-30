Sonoma County school closures due to the Kincade fire, power outages
All Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed for the rest of this week due to the Kincade fire and the planned PG&E outtage. All after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled.
Updates can be found at srcschools.org/powershutoffs.
Here is the current list of closures
The Sonoma County Office of Education will be closed through Friday and on Sunday will reevaluate opening Monday.
This includes all special education and alternative education classes, as well as the North Coast School of Education.
The following are closed Wednesday:
Fort Ross School District
Kashia School District
Kenwood School District
Montgomery School District
Two Rock Union School District
The following will be closed through Friday:
Alexander Valley Union School District
Bellevue Union School District
Bennett Valley Union School District
Cinnabar School District
Cloverdale Unified School District
Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
Credo Charter School
Dunham School District
Forestville Union School District
Geyserville Unified School District
Gravenstein Union School District
Guerneville School District
Harmony Union School District
Healdsburg Unified School District
Horicon School District
Kid Street Charter School
Liberty School District
Live Oak Charter School
Mark West Union School District
Monte Rio Union School District
Oak Grove Union School District
Old Adobe Union School District
Pathways Charter School
Petaluma City Schools
Piner-Olivet Union School District
Pivot Charter School North Bay
Reach Charter
Rincon Valley Union School District
River Montessori Charter School
Roseland School District
Santa Rosa City Schools
Sebastopol Independent Charter School
Sebastopol Union School District
SCOE Juvenile Justice Center
Sonoma Valley Unified School District
Twin Hills Union School District
Village Charter School
Waugh School District
West Side Union School District
West Sonoma County High School District
Wilmar Union School District
Windsor Unified School District
Woodland Star Charter School
Wright School District
Updates on school closures are announced by SCOE each evening about 6 p.m..