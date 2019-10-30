Sonoma County school closures due to the Kincade fire, power outages

All Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed for the rest of this week due to the Kincade fire and the planned PG&E outtage. All after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled.

Updates can be found at srcschools.org/powershutoffs.

Here is the current list of closures

The Sonoma County Office of Education will be closed through Friday and on Sunday will reevaluate opening Monday.

This includes all special education and alternative education classes, as well as the North Coast School of Education.

The following are closed Wednesday:

Fort Ross School District

Kashia School District

Kenwood School District

Montgomery School District

Two Rock Union School District

The following will be closed through Friday:

Alexander Valley Union School District

Bellevue Union School District

Bennett Valley Union School District

Cinnabar School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

Credo Charter School

Dunham School District

Forestville Union School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Gravenstein Union School District

Guerneville School District

Harmony Union School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Horicon School District

Kid Street Charter School

Liberty School District

Live Oak Charter School

Mark West Union School District

Monte Rio Union School District

Oak Grove Union School District

Old Adobe Union School District

Pathways Charter School

Petaluma City Schools

Piner-Olivet Union School District

Pivot Charter School North Bay

Reach Charter

Rincon Valley Union School District

River Montessori Charter School

Roseland School District

Santa Rosa City Schools

Sebastopol Independent Charter School

Sebastopol Union School District

SCOE Juvenile Justice Center

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Twin Hills Union School District

Village Charter School

Waugh School District

West Side Union School District

West Sonoma County High School District

Wilmar Union School District

Windsor Unified School District

Woodland Star Charter School

Wright School District

Updates on school closures are announced by SCOE each evening about 6 p.m..