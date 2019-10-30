Flights set to resume at Sonoma County airport as public services ramp up amid Kincade fire

After four days of canceled flights while the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history burned and nearly 200,000 people were evacuated, a few commercial flights will resume Thursday afternoon at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, ramping up through the weekend along with other vital public services.

The regional airstrip reopened Wednesday afternoon as mandatory evacuations were lifted for the area, allowing a pair of flights to resume on Thursday. United Airlines’ early afternoon arrival from Denver International Airport, and then return departure at 12:40 p.m. will make it official. The air carrier’s 9:30 p.m. arrival from San Francisco International to Santa Rosa will also happen on Thursday.

American Airlines will restore service with its direct routes to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International and Los Angeles International airports beginning Friday. American’s nonstop flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International will restart on Monday, according to Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout.

Alaska Airlines and Sun Country Airlines will complete the airport’s return to a full schedule when each carrier resumes service on Saturday, he said.

Ticketed passengers are asked to contact their airline for information, or rebook flights into Santa Rosa now that the airport has reopened.

Passengers who parked at the airport’s long- or short-term parking lots may retrieve their cars now that all offramps on Highway 101 have reopened. The airport will not charge customers for the four days the airport was closed, but vehicle owners must pay the parking attendant during normal business hours rather than the automated system to receive the discount, Stout said.

Regional transit operators remain affected by the largest fire in Sonoma County history, as well as the effects of PG&E’s planned power shut-offs.

Following three days of canceled service because of issues with traffic signals from the power shut-offs across the North Bay, SMART commuter trains operated along a reduced route Wednesday. The agency will offer full service across its 43-mile line on Thursday. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will provide all passengers with free rides through Nov. 6, to help those who need transportation because of the conditions in Sonoma and Marin counties, the rail agency said.

Sonoma County Transit and Golden Gate Transit operated limited bus service Wednesday with plans to restore additional routes on Thursday. Santa Rosa CityBus and Paratransit are offering free service, with modified routes and times, and Petaluma Transit remains free to riders as well through Friday, with expected delays and some routes canceled.

All 40 of Sonoma County’s public school districts canceled classes until Monday. Sonoma State University also won’t hold any lectures until Monday, and Santa Rosa Junior College, where about 13,500 students are enrolled this semester, is also closed through the weekend.

The timeline for reopening of local hospitals is less clear, but expectations are early next week.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, which closed to evacuate 97 patients on Saturday night, plans to reopen early next week. Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center evacuated almost 250 patients early Sunday, and does not yet know when it will again start providing medical service, said Matt Skryja, a Kaiser spokesman.

The only hospital open north of Petaluma is Santa Rosa Memorial. Petaluma Valley Hospital, which is also run by St. Joseph Health-Sonoma County, remains open.

The two St. Joseph locations saw a spike in visits with Sutter and Kaiser in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg District Hospital closed, with at least 23 transfers Sunday, said Tyler Hedden, interim CEO for St. Joseph Health-Sonoma County. Petaluma typically sees roughly 40 patients per day, and on Monday treated more than 100.

Meanwhile, the Russian River Health Center in Guerneville and Occidental Area Health Center will be open on Thursday for residents in the west county, according to Jennifer Neeley, associate director of development at West County Health Centers. Calls to Healdsburg District Hospital went unanswered Wednesday night.

And for local trash pickup in areas evacuated because of the wildfire, Recology Sonoma Marin, which manages Healdsburg, Cloverdale, unincorporated Sonoma County and the west county, service will operate on the regular schedule the following week, with no extra pick ups before that time, said Fred Stemmler, the company’s general manager.

Stemmler advised customers that food that spoiled because of the PG&E shut-off can be placed in compost bins if it is removed from the packaging.

For the town of Windsor, Sonoma County Resource Recovery trucks will visit customers on the next scheduled pick up.

Staff Writer Yousef Baig contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com.