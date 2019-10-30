After being exiled by Kincade fire, 140,000 Sonoma County residents return home

Don Mussatto’s delight was apparent as he swung open the front door of his home near Foothill Regional Park in Windsor.

Nevermind the distinct scent of smoke that greeted the nostrils once inside, or that a backyard fence had blown down during the same windstorm that drove the massive Kincade fire within blocks of his Meadow Place home only days before. Mussatto, 76, was just “so happy to be back” after his hasty evacuation five days earlier.

His power was still on, to boot. A freezer full of frozen food provided proof.

“I’m so excited to be home, I feel like one of those Fourth of July things whizzing around on the ground,” he said.

Homecomings like his played out across the Sonoma County on Wednesday as Sheriff Mark Essick lifted evacuation orders for more than 140,000 residents once thought to be in the path of what’s now the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history, at 120 square miles in size.

They included the towns of Healdsburg and Windsor, both evacuated in their entirety on Saturday morning, as well as portions of Santa Rosa, Larkfield, Rincon Valley and Fulton — communities that were cleared out later Saturday and Sunday in advance of gusting winds that threatened to bring the fire down into multiple communities at once.

But by day’s end, only 5,788 people — from a peak of 186,000 over the weekend — remained under mandatory evacuation order, primarily in rural areas along the eastern flank of the week-old fire. They included the region near Mount St. Helena, Knight’s Valley and eastern parts of Mark West Springs Creek canyon.

Many of those allowed to return home still were under evacuation warning, given the still-burning wildfire at 45% containment.

But Wednesday’s sudden authorization for so many to return home came as welcome relief to the thousands of residents inconvenienced and, in some cases, frustrated by the large-scale evacuations imposed since the Kincade fire sprang to life in the Geysers steamfields amid one of three periods of fierce winds during the past week.

Nonetheless, it evoked a range of emotions, particularly among those returning to neighborhoods in close proximity to the charred edges of the fire perimeter, with fire engines and other vehicles still coming and going and aircraft still active overhead as the firefight continued late into the night.

Shannon Moltchanoff had followed news of the fire nonstop from her daughter’s home in Bennett Valley, and found herself near tears after driving home past blackened ridgelines toward her home off Bailhache Avenue in southern Healdsburg.

“We see it here. We smell it,” Moltchanoff said.

Nearby, John Rader and his wife, Leighann Lindsay, were still assessing damage to the farm and country garden on Bailhache Avenue, where they are resident managers, when Reder pointed to the faint reddish-pink hue of fire retardant on the ridgeline just above.

“The fire came right over that ridge,” Reder said.

But it was stopped, and though the wind tore off some tree limbs and ripped off the roof to their chicken coop, all 46 girls were accounted for, and the place was largely unaffected, except a missing cat.

They had fled Saturday without any idea where they were going, settled briefly in Bodega Bay only to be rousted again. They then landed at Lindsay’s parents’ place in Cloverdale, “just a golden nugget,” where they had been welcomed by the community and kept safe, she said.