Day laborers face financial strain following the Kincade fire

Dressed warmly in a fuzzy purple sweater, hat and thick boots, Santa Rosa resident Isabel Lopez was ready to work.

She was joined by more than two dozen other day laborers and a handful of house cleaners Thursday morning at the Graton Day Labor Center. Many also dressed for the cold weather and were in search of a few hours’ worth of pay at the end of the month to pay rent.

Nearly all said they had spent several days without work, an impact of the Kincade fire still burning in the northeastern edge of Sonoma County. The blaze had passed through some of the area’s vineyards and was still sending harmful smoke into the air.

The situation was exacerbated for workers who had already burned through some of their monthly wages in order to leave their homes under evacuation orders, issued for roughly 190,000 people in the county. Those costs included paying for hotel rooms, dining out and gas to get to relatives living in other counties, as Lopez did after her home was placed under evacuation orders early Sunday.

As the hours passed, the chances of someone calling the center in search of workers diminished.

“I don’t think it’s going to be possible today; they usually call us by now,” said Lopez, who lives with her two grandkids, as well as her daughter and son-in-law, both day laborers. “Right now, no one is working.”

The group represents a fraction of the estimated 2,000 temporary, hourly workers living in Sonoma County, many of whom are likely facing similar bouts of joblessness in the immediate aftermath of the Kincade fire, Graton Day Labor Center’s Executive Director Chrisy Lubin said.

The laborers are among the community targeted by 20 local organizations that mobilized to help Latino and other low-income families with immediate and longterm needs brought on by the fire and subsequent evacuations, said Ariel Kelley, the CEO of Corazón Healdsburg.

The nonprofit, which operates out of the Healdsburg Community Center, launched its Unity & Community Fund for the Kincade fire soon after the fire broke out and had raised about $150,000 by midweek, Kelley said. The group is getting help from the Latino Community Foundation, a coalition of philanthropists and businesses that distributed about $1.3 million to nonprofits in the wake of the region’s 2017 wildfires. The foundation will additionally help Nuestra Comunidad, a nonprofit started in late 2018 by a retired local dispatcher that focuses on emergency and disaster preparedness within Spanish-speaking communities.

A fund to specifically help undocumented families impacted by the fire, including those who work as day laborers, was reinstated Saturday and is overseen by the Graton Day Center, the North Bay Organizing Project and the North Bay Jobs with Justice. UndocuFund started in 2017 in the wake of the Northern California wildfires, which killed 24 people and destroyed upward of 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

“So many of our low- income community members are living paycheck to paycheck that losing a day or a week of work would just be kind of devastating,” Kelley said. “That’s why our network jumped into action.”

About $60,000 of Corazón Healdsburg’s funds were already doled out for immediate emergency relief, used by families to clothe and feed family members who had fled their homes under mandatory evacuations, Kelley said. About 350 families with relatives who had health issues or other sensitive needs were also put up in hotels, representing about 1,000 people in all, Kelley said.