Smith: How many in Sonoma County are helping others get through the Kincade fire

Thank you.

Thank you for anything you’ve done, or may yet do, for one or more human beings or animals since the embers and the smoke returned, and the mass evacuations were ordered, and the power went off, and the fear rose up like a monster we’d fought before and hoped never to see again.

I probably haven’t heard about the specific act or acts of kindness and community you’ve performed, and I may never know of them.

But I imagine myself standing before an Olympic swimming pool filled with tiny slips of paper, each bearing a mention of what someone has done for others during this ordeal. I kneel to remove and read a few.

Thanks if that was you who bought one of the many restaurant meals for firefighters and police officers who’ve come from far and wide to protect us from the Kincade fire and its allied perils.

Thank you if you were the firefighters who, while standing against the fire on Briggs Ranch Road north of Highway 128 came upon a cabin with an American flag posted outside.

You took it down to protect it, then folded it expertly into a triangle, then placed it on a table inside.

The owners of the cabin are blown away.

THANK YOU if you’ve waved to a PG&E worker, or handed him or her a cup of coffee, or at least resisted the temptation to be unpleasant.

Gov. Newsom said in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning that some serious nastiness and even violence has been directed at PG&E employees in the field.

“I understand people’s outrage at this moment, their fear and their anxiety,” the governor said. “But please do not take it out on the hard workers that are out there quite literally trying to keep people safe and save peoples’ lives.

“They did not create this mess.”

THANK YOU if you’ve done anything to comfort the elderly people and the children and that animals uprooted and haunted by the evacuations and the power shut-offs.

To quote Gov. Newsom from his comments at a food distribution Wednesday by the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Kaiser Permanente, “This is when our humanity shines through.

“This is when we put aside our differences, this is when people come together ... it restores faith, and it’s the antidote to a lot of cynicism and fear and anxiety ...”

Thank you if you own a restaurant or are a caterer or other food-service angel and have gone out of your way to see that people are being fed. Thanks to eateries like Marvin’s in Cotati that have stayed open, and served folks for free.

Thanks to Ramekins, the culinary school and events venue in Sonoma, for gearing up on Halloween day to answer a call by the valley’s La Luz center to feed families in the Springs area that have struggled since the power went out.

From 3 to 5 p.m. at La Luz on Greger Street, Ramekins will serve a Halloween meal to folks in need of one.

Maybe by Thursday, residents “will have their power back,” said Ramekins general manager David Daniel, “but they may not have any food in the fridge.”