Former California surfing executive gets 2 months in prison in college admissions scandal

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 30, 2019, 3:43PM

BOSTON — A former California business executive has been sentenced to two months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

Jeffrey Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, was sentenced in Boston's federal court Wednesday. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty in July to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Bizzack paid $250,000 to have an admissions consultant and others arrange the scheme.

Prosecutors recommended nine months in prison. His lawyers say he deserved leniency because he turned himself in as soon as he heard the scheme was uncovered and quickly accepted responsibility.

Bizzack is a former executive at the World Surf League, the governing body for professional surfers. He is the 12th parent to be sentenced in the scheme.

