Sonoma County library opens Veterans Resource Center in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County library has opened a new Veterans Resource Center at its central branch in Santa Rosa. The grant-funded program in partnership with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the California State Library, will guide vets through the many benefits, services and programs available to them and their dependents.

The volunteer-run service is available from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the reference desk at the central branch.

For more information or to volunteer, visit sonomalibrary.org.

