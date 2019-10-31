Subscribe

Sonoma County library opens Veterans Resource Center in Santa Rosa

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2019, 6:35AM

The Sonoma County library has opened a new Veterans Resource Center at its central branch in Santa Rosa. The grant-funded program in partnership with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the California State Library, will guide vets through the many benefits, services and programs available to them and their dependents.

The volunteer-run service is available from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the reference desk at the central branch.

For more information or to volunteer, visit sonomalibrary.org.

Click through our gallery above honoring Sonoma County veterans in advance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

