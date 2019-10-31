Subscribe

Former Trump adviser next in line to be asked about Ukraine

DEB RIECHMANN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 30, 2019, 9:17PM
Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — House investigators expect to hear from the man who until recently was President Donald Trump's top adviser for Russian and European affairs.

Tim Morrison had been with the National Security Council until leaving his post the day before his scheduled testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.

Morrison is expected to be asked Thursday to explain that "sinking feeling" he described to a colleague when Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and meddling in the 2016 election.

He was brought on board to address arms control matters and shifted into advising on Russia and Europe. In that role he stepped into the thick of an in-house squabble about the activities of Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who had been conversing with Ukrainian leaders outside of traditional U.S. diplomatic circles.

