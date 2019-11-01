Kincade fire containment grows to 65% as most evacuees return home

Firefighters have reached 65% containment on the massive Kincade fire, a rapid turnabout from what just days ago was a potential catastrophe, with the wildfire menacing population centers like Windsor and north Santa Rosa during large-scale blackouts and evacuations affecting more than a third of Sonoma County’s residents.

Though fire crews are still shoring up containment lines and snuffing out hot spots within the wildfire’s 121-square-mile footprint, gains on the fire lines have allowed incident commanders to begin releasing some of the personnel from around the West Coast who coalesced to battle the blaze. Five thousand firefighters remained attached to the Kincade fire on Thursday evening, down from the peak of 5,245 reached Wednesday.

PG&E, which had cut power preemptively to 87,000 county customers in anticipation of the same extreme winds that threatened to drive flames across containment lines Tuesday night and early Wednesday, had restored most electrical service by late Thursday, representatives said.

In a region shrouded with smoke and pulsing with distress just three days earlier, firefighters Thursday were greeted by honking horns and calls of “Thank you,” heroes once again to a grateful community all too aware of the destruction averted by the collective toil.

That’s not how they see it.

“We love our work,” said Monterey County Regional Fire Capt. Eric Hanzelka, part of a 19-member strike force that was treated to lunch at La Rosa in Santa Rosa on Thursday and has felt the public’s gratitude since the moment they arrived. “We’re just doing our job.”

The group had been sent to Sonoma County to be “prepositioned” in advance of a major windstorm that helped spark the Kincade fire Oct. 23 near the Geysers steamfield, from which it quickly spread toward Geyserville, eventually charring what’s now 77,758 acres and destroying 349 structures, including 165 homes.

Owners of some of the lost homes were officially allowed back to inspect their property for the first time Thursday, accompanied by public safety officials.

At the sprawling base camp that has taken over the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Jay Tracy said it had been an emotional day, escorting several people home to the ashes that remained of their burned homes.

He recalled one woman in particular whose eyes welled up as she said simply, “I don’t think I can do this.”

“They have this barn that looks like you could have a sunny day and it would ignite, and it’s unscathed,” Tracy said. “Really draining day today.”

Elsewhere, life began to resemble something like normal for many locals, but there remained thousands still enduring painful upheaval — among them 5,788 people still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Thousands also faced near-freezing nighttime temperatures with no way to heat their homes because their gas service remained cut off by PG&E.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said while most of the 186,000 people evacuated during the peak period of fire activity last weekend and early this week had been permitted to return home by Wednesday, allowing those who live closer to the fire zone — areas north of Geyserville and the Mark West Creek area north of St. Helena Road, for example — “is going to be a slower process.”