Clean skies, no strong winds but air quality still not ideal in parts of Sonoma County

After several days unhealthy air caused by the Kincade fire, the air quality Thursday in much of Sonoma County has improved from unhealthy to between moderate and good, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Though they’ve weakened a bit, offshore winds have pretty blown much of the smoke from the fire out over the ocean, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Satellite images over Sonoma County show little smoke coming from the Kincade burn zone, said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“The Kincade fire isn’t really putting off much smoke right now,” Tangen said. “I’m not seeing any real smoke plume coming out of it.”

In Santa Rosa, the air quality index is 5, while in Healdsburg and Windsor the ratings are 60 and 66, respectively. The index is the rating that shows pollution levels ranging from zero to 500. Ratings from zero to 50 are considered good; 51 to 100 are moderate; and anything over 100 is regarded as unhealthy.

Even so, the Bay Area air district has called a Spare the Air alert for Thursday, meaning air quality is forecasted to remain unhealthy in certain communities.

Tangen said temperatures through the weekend should hold steady in the upper 70s. Temperatures in Santa Rosa are expected to reach a high of 76 degrees Thursday, 77 on Friday and 78 on Saturday. Light winds are expected, but nothing like the winds that drove the Kincade fire for nearly a week, Tangen said.

“There are no more wind events projected for the near future,” he said. “It’s still going to be very dry especially in the afternoon, but winds are going to be a lot lighter. If any fires do start the rate of spread will be relatively slow.

