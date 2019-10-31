MULTAN, Pakistan — A raging fire swept through a train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab Province on Thursday, killing 74 people, and survivors said afterward it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop amid contradictory reports about the condition of the train's brakes.

Three carriages were consumed by flames from a fire caused by a cooking gas stove and dozens of people jumped in panic from the speeding train.

Conductor Sadiue Ahmed Khan told The Associated Press the train's emergency breaking system was in perfect working order and the train stopped within three minutes after the first signs of fire.

"This is the worst tragedy in my life as a driver," he said.

Investigators said they will be looking at the train's braking system to determine its condition at the time of the fire. Survivors recounted pulling at emergency cords that weave through the train to notify the conductor, but they said the train continued to speed down the tracks.

Ghulam Abbas, a passenger who had gotten on the train in the town of Nawabshah in neighboring Sindh Province with his wife and two children, echoed other passengers who said it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop. He recousnted watching panicked passengers jumping off the speeding locomotive.

"We learned afterward that most of them had died," he said.

Abbas' wife, Sulai Khan Bibi, said she was horrified what would happen to their two small children. "We were so close to death, but Allah saved us," she said, clutching the children.

The train, which was traveling from the southern Arabian Sea port city of Karachi to Rawalpindi, just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the federal capital, was carrying 857 passengers. Most of the dead were members of Tableeqi-e-Jamaat, an organization of Islamic missionaries. The fire was believed to have started in their compartment.

Mufti Wahab, a district chief of the Tableeqi-e-Jamaat, said as many as 52 members of his organization were "martyred because of the fire."

The fire apparently started after one of several small stoves brought on to the train by the the Tableeqi members exploded, setting other gas cylinders used to fuel the stoves on fire, said Deputy Railways Commissioner Jamil Ahmed.

Flames roared through the train engulfing three carriages as it approached the town of Liaquatpur in Punjab. Survivors recounted horrific scenes of fellow passengers screaming as they jumped through windows and off the train, flames billowing from the carriages.

"We could hear people crying and screaming for help," said Chaudhry Shujaat, who had boarded the train just a few hours earlier with his wife and two children. "I thought we would die. The next car was on fire. We felt so helpless."

Kaleem Ullah, an official with the district emergency services, said of the 43 people injured, 11 were still in critical condition. Several of them had jumped off the train — many to their deaths — after the fire broke out and before it eventually screeched to a halt, said Ahmed, the railways official.

In Pakistan, poor passengers often bring their own small gas stoves on the trains to cook their meals, despite rules to the contrary, according to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Safety regulations are often ignored in the overcrowded trains.

Railway official Shabir Ahmed said bodies of passengers were scattered over a 2 kilometer- (1 mile-) wide area around the site.