Returning Geyserville, Larkfield residents warned of possible brown water, odor

Geyserville and Larkfield residents who receive water from California American Water should flush their water faucets when they return home, the company said Thursday.

California American Water’s wells and distribution system were not damaged and operated normally during the fire, the company said. But water in homes may appear cloudy or dirty due to changes in water flow caused by firefighters pulling water from the company’s system, said California American Water spokesman Evan Jacobs.

“It’s only a precautionary notice,” Jacobs said. “On our end of the system, we’ve checked it and flushed it and it’s ready to go.”

Jacobs said there’s a possibility customers who were evacuated may return to their homes and “may experience some brown water” since the home plumbing hasn’t been used for several days. It may even have an unusual odor.

The company said residents should run both the hot and cold water fixtures between 10 to 15 minutes before using the water. If cloudiness and dirty water persists after 15 minutes of flushing, or if you residents experience other water quality or service problems, notify California American Water’s parent company, American Water Company, at 888-237-1333.