Healdsburg pumpkin patch owners give away pumpkins to Kincade fire evacuees

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2019, 8:11AM
Healdsburg pumpkin-lot owners Jennifer and Ray Crawford are giving away pumpkins.

Said Jennifer, “When God gives you pumpkins, you make jack-o’-lanterns.”

When the Kincade fire shut down her Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch, she and Ray loaded up their pumpkins and began delivering them and carving kits to folks at evacuation centers, and to churches and the Salvation Army and firefighters and police officers.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jennifer said.

