Sonoma County supervisors OK $2.5 million for Kincade fire response

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors agreed Friday during an emergency meeting to allocate $2.5 million to begin paying for the county’s initial response to the largest wildfire in county history, but the final tally will likely be far higher.

The Kincade fire, which started Oct. 23 near a PG&E transmission tower that was not deactivated during a preventive power shutdown, has destroyed 282 structures, including 141 homes, as it consumed more than 76,000 acres. The fire was pushed on by three separate wind storms, one of which allowed the fire to double in size in a 12-hour period.

“It was one of the most complex wildland fires in California history,” Cal Fire Division Chief Jeff Veik said during the meeting, which was held at the Rohnert Park City Hall instead of the county’s normal location along Administration Drive in northern Santa Rosa.

The board’s resolution sets aside the $2.5 million from the county’s economic uncertainty fund to get money moving, but the sum does not reflect actual costs to date.

Eric Roeser, the county’s auditor, controller, treasurer and tax collector said the county has incurred about $11 million in costs, including $5 million for the fire response and $1 million for staffing during five PG&E power shutoffs this year.

County officials did not know when a full, agency-by-agency cost estimate would be complete. But officials expect the county to recoup up to 75% of its costs, the result of state aid that can now flow to the county following a state of emergency declaration by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A month before the fire broke out, county supervisors were at odds over how to spend $15.7 million in unspent money from last year’s budget, eventually agreeing to spend all but $3 million, and leaving that discussion for a different day.

The county does have $43.2 million in a reserve fund, but even that is half of what it should be, according to county leaders’ goals.

The county’s response to the fire ran concurrently with the evacuation of nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents and PG&E decisions to shut off electricity twice during the firestorm, leaving vast swaths of the county without power.

More than half of the county’s staff — about 1,800 people — worked through the disaster in some capacity, many working in alternate locations, including at the emergency operations center.

County staff opened 20 evacuation shelters, hosting a high of 3,092 people Monday. They dealt with early voting, child support services, homeless outreach and more, according to county documents. Still more county business was handled by other counties, with borrowed staff working in Sacramento, San Diego and Contra Costa counties to answer phone calls related to regular services this week.

The tone of Thursday’s emergency meeting was one of celebration. Cal Fire officials and local leaders described the response to the disaster as a “win,” particularly when compared to the October 2017 firestorm that took 24 lives and destroyed more than 5,300 homes in a fire footprint not far from the Kincade fire.

“We were so much better prepared today,” Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins said during public comment. “I want to just commend the Board of Supervisors on the decisions you made over the last two years.”

The board also heard an update from Chris Godley, the county’s director of emergency management. It affirmed Godley’s decision to proclaim an emergency countywide, extending that declaration for at least 60 days and granting County Administrator Sheryl Bratton the authority to make decisions regarding pay for the county workforce. Bratton said she would pay county employees who missed work during the disaster, instead of forcing them to use paid time off or forgo pay while they were away from work.

The county adopted a similar policy in the wake of the 2017 wildfires.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.