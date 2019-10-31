PG&E gas shut-off leaves thousands of Sonoma County residents in the cold

Tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents remained in the cold Thursday without natural gas to heat homes or cook meals, and some may not see service restored by PG&E until Monday while nighttime temperatures drop near or below freezing.

PG&E turned off natural gas service to more than 24,000 customers on Sunday when the Kincade fire was still largely uncontained, a protective measure designed to prevent the utility’s network of gas lines from exploding and triggering additional fires if they came into contact with the flames.

Such a calamity would have opened yet another front for first responders to fight while dealing with the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history, a PG&E power outage affecting about 40% of the county, and mandatory evacuation orders for about 185,000 residents.

“You do not want gas in the system if there is a fire,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The gas outage affected customers in the potential path of the Kincade fire, including people in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor, Forestville, Graton, Larkfield, Wikiup and some customers with Sebastopol addresses, according to PG&E.

PG&E has deployed about 500 workers — including PG&E crews and workers lending a hand from Southern California Gas and Southwest Gas — to visit each customer’s home and restore service.

But restoring gas is more complex than turning the electricity back on, Contreras said. PG&E doesn’t expect to have a chance to ignite all of the pilot lights for its affected natural gas customers until noon Monday, she said.

There was a frost advisory in effect for the North Bay’s valleys Thursday morning and temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings, according to the National Weather Service. Without gas to power furnaces, many residents will have to resort to unusual measures.

How to stay warm during cold nights without gas, and in some cases without power as well, is “not a question for PG&E,” Contreras said. “You’ll have to ask the customer.”

In their home near downtown Graton, Walt Frazer and his wife returned once their evacuation order was lifted Monday afternoon. They regained power on Tuesday, but haven’t been able to use their furnace or gas fireplace or take hot showers. So how have they stayed warm since the gas was shut off?

“Put on more clothes,” Frazer said, “And then you stink.”

Frazer said there was good deal of frustration and anger among Sonoma County residents dealing with PG&E’s gas shut-off, especially coupled with the massive power outage. To people like him, PG&E’s attitude seems to be “let ‘em freeze in the dark.”

“Here’s a group of people, tens of thousands of people, who have been without power for the better part of a week and they’ve been trying to get their lives back together,” he said “And then someone says, ‘Well, you have to be at home or we won’t hook you back up.’ We’ve been waiting for three days and nobody’s come yet.”

For Ann Hancock, a Graton resident and co-founder of the Climate Center in Santa Rosa, the gas came on around midday Thursday, ending a “horrible” run without the ability to cook or be warm. Earlier this week, when her power was out, her well pump wouldn’t work, so there were no showers hot or cold, and no flushing the toilet.