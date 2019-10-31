Subscribe

PG&E gas shut-off leaves thousands of Sonoma County residents in the cold

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2019, 1:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents remained in the cold Thursday without natural gas to heat homes or cook meals, and some may not see service restored by PG&E until Monday while nighttime temperatures drop near or below freezing.

PG&E turned off natural gas service to more than 24,000 customers on Sunday when the Kincade fire was still largely uncontained, a protective measure designed to prevent the utility’s network of gas lines from exploding and triggering additional fires if they came into contact with the flames.

Such a calamity would have opened yet another front for first responders to fight while dealing with the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history, a PG&E power outage affecting about 40% of the county, and mandatory evacuation orders for about 185,000 residents.

“You do not want gas in the system if there is a fire,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The gas outage affected customers in the potential path of the Kincade fire, including people in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor, Forestville, Graton, Larkfield, Wikiup and some customers with Sebastopol addresses, according to PG&E.

PG&E has deployed about 500 workers — including PG&E crews and workers lending a hand from Southern California Gas and Southwest Gas — to visit each customer’s home and restore service.

But restoring gas is more complex than turning the electricity back on, Contreras said. PG&E doesn’t expect to have a chance to ignite all of the pilot lights for its affected natural gas customers until noon Monday, she said.

There was a frost advisory in effect for the North Bay’s valleys Thursday morning and temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings, according to the National Weather Service. Without gas to power furnaces, many residents will have to resort to unusual measures.

How to stay warm during cold nights without gas, and in some cases without power as well, is “not a question for PG&E,” Contreras said. “You’ll have to ask the customer.”

In their home near downtown Graton, Walt Frazer and his wife returned once their evacuation order was lifted Monday afternoon. They regained power on Tuesday, but haven’t been able to use their furnace or gas fireplace or take hot showers. So how have they stayed warm since the gas was shut off?

“Put on more clothes,” Frazer said, “And then you stink.”

Frazer said there was good deal of frustration and anger among Sonoma County residents dealing with PG&E’s gas shut-off, especially coupled with the massive power outage. To people like him, PG&E’s attitude seems to be “let ‘em freeze in the dark.”

“Here’s a group of people, tens of thousands of people, who have been without power for the better part of a week and they’ve been trying to get their lives back together,” he said “And then someone says, ‘Well, you have to be at home or we won’t hook you back up.’ We’ve been waiting for three days and nobody’s come yet.”

For Ann Hancock, a Graton resident and co-founder of the Climate Center in Santa Rosa, the gas came on around midday Thursday, ending a “horrible” run without the ability to cook or be warm. Earlier this week, when her power was out, her well pump wouldn’t work, so there were no showers hot or cold, and no flushing the toilet.

The lack of gas and electricity made her home feel “like camping out, only maybe worse because we weren’t equipped to do that,” Hancock said. “It basically makes the home uninhabitable, unless you get yourself under the covers and try to sleep through the whole thing.”

Contreras said PG&E was trying to restore gas service to people as soon as possible.

“We understand that it is cold outside,” Contreras said. “That’s why we’re working until 10 p.m., on Halloween, in full force.”

Those that aren’t home when PG&E crews roll through their neighborhoods to re-ignite pilot lights will have to make an appointment and could lack gas into next week. Contreras said crews and contractors would leave door hangars with contact information for customers they can’t personally contact.

Contreras said PG&E had “touched every meter” in Cloverdale and restored gas to about 2,300 people there but hadn’t been able to contact everyone. The remaining 1,200 gas customers in the town, which was never under evacuation orders, will need to contact PG&E to schedule a time to re-light their pilot lights so their gas can be restored. The same goes for customers elsewhere in Sonoma County whom PG&E’s gas restoration teams can’t immediately contact.

Contreras said PG&E was working Thursday to light pilot lights to about 300 customers in Geyserville and about 2,500 customers in the Forestville and Graton areas. Crews would then work to restore gas to about 2,600 customers in the Larkfield/Wikiup area and about 9,400 Windsor customers, she said.

About 5,800 customers in Healdsburg lost gas service, but it isn't clear when exactly PG&E crews would make their way there.

The number of people affected by the gas outages is far greater than the more than 24,000 customers identified by PG&E, as the average Sonoma County household has between two and three people living there.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine