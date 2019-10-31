PG&E: All Sonoma County power lines to be inspected by Thursday afternoon

PG&E is expecting to have all of its lines in Sonoma County inspected by 4 p.m. Thursday as roughly 23,700 customers remain without power.

Projections from the utility Thursday morning showed an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m. for western Sonoma County, according to its website.

Larkfield-Wikiup, Glen Ellen and Sonoma were showing power back on by 11 p.m.

Only 17% of the 3,348 customers in Healdsburg have had power restored, and there was no available estimate for when the city would be re-energized. Areas near the Kincade fire footprint will continue to be impacted, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

“We are finding quite a lot of weather-related damage, so of course we can’t energize those lines until we remove any vegetation and complete repairs,” she said.

PG&E conducted its fourth planned shut-off of the month on Tuesday — and second since Sunday, affecting about 87,000 homes and businesses in Sonoma County.

The utility treated both outages as two separate events, but the majority of Sonoma County residents never had it restored and remained in the dark for five days.

When Donna Perlman, 70, was checking in on her Oakmont neighbor, he asked her to boil her some water so he could take a warm bath. It was a simple request, but the kind that gets lost in the power shut-offs that have left thousands of Sonoma County residents without power for approaching a week.

“Little things like that they forget about,” Perlman said Thursday as she fought back tears.

Many in this east Santa Rosa community, which is populated primarily by seniors, were clear of the mandatory evacuation zones, but have been subjected to their own challenges during the Kincade fire, as they were left in dark homes as gusting winds and freezing temperatures rolled through the region.

“They’re not telling me the truth,” Perlman said of her calls with the utility. “The communication is great, when they want to shut you off.”

Fellow Oakmont resident Peggy Dombeck, 77, said she and her cul-de-sac neighbors were among those who lacked power for the full duration until it was finally restored Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. The power never came back on between PG&E’s shutdown Saturday evening and the next one on Tuesday.

“It was just way too long. Even if the power was back on for an hour, it would have been a big help. Because you could do normal things,” Dombeck said Thursday. “Your refrigerator could get cold again for an hour. It just would have helped emotionally, as well as everything else.”

She said she and her partner did their best to pass the time by reading, putting together a jigsaw puzzle and one day braving the smoky air to rake up leaves after major winds came through overnight Sunday. Otherwise they still had gas and were able to use the stove to cook simple nonperishable meals from out of the pantry, as if they were camping.

Besides the sheer inconvenience to the 5,000 or so Oakmont residents, Dombeck noted the extra effect the outages had on the medically delicate population who are extra vulnerable in such an emergency situation. She called on PG&E to upgrade and underground its power lines sooner than the decade the utility’s leadership has said it will take to accomplish the task, which will result in the outages over that period, or the state to force the company to expedite the process.

“We can’t live like this every year,” she said. “It’s not something that we can tolerate for another 10 years. It’s going to affect the entire economy of California. Who’s going to want to come here with this kind of thing happening? They’ve got to do something to make this not happen.”

Mandatory evacuation orders for more than 140,000 residents were lifted Wednesday afternoon, including the cities of Healdsburg and Windsor that had been emptied out since Saturday morning when record-breaking winds had put them in the path of the Kincade fire.

About 60,000 customers had power restored Wednesday as evacuees began returning home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.