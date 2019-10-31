Sutter Santa Rosa hospital, evacuated in Kincade fire, expects to reopen next week

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has begun extensive cleaning and inspections at the facility, which was closed Saturday night because of Kincade fire evacuations.

Shaun Ralston, a hospital spokesman, said the facility is expected to reopen next week but must first be inspected by the California Department of Public Health and the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

Some 60 contracted cleaners will go through the entire facility, scrubbing floors and walls, he said.

“Linen has to be replaced, equipment has to be calibrated and tested once it goes down, including MRIs and CAT scans,” Ralston said.

Sutter is tapping into its disaster recovery pay for its staff’s lost wages, he said.