Guy Fieri, World Central Kitchen helps feed first responders at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Food Network star Guy Fieri spent Thursday afternoon cooking meals inside a crowded kitchen at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, overseeing a food truck parked outside and thanking Kincade fire first responders for their service.

Like he did during the 2018 Northern California wildfires, Santa Rosa's Fieri teamed up with celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to feed first responders battling the blaze this week. Fieri also barbecued for Tubbs fire survivors and first responders in 2017.

World Central Kitchen was founded by Andres in 2010 to provide meals for those affected by natural disasters.

"Today we are serving a special lunch for [Kincade Fire] First Responders in Santa Rosa! [Guy Fieri] is overseeing our kitchen, cooking up roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, prime rib, and more," World Central Kitchen said on Twitter.

They also prepared and sent meals out to Cal Fire pilots in Cloverdale as they continue to fight the ongoing wildfire, which has so far consumed over 76,000 acres and remains 60 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Other celebrity chefs who cooked at the fairgrounds this week include Tyler Florence and "Top Chef Masters" Chris Cosentino.