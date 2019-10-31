Subscribe

Guy Fieri, World Central Kitchen helps feed first responders at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2019, 3:53PM
Updated 33 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Food Network star Guy Fieri spent Thursday afternoon cooking meals inside a crowded kitchen at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, overseeing a food truck parked outside and thanking Kincade fire first responders for their service.

Like he did during the 2018 Northern California wildfires, Santa Rosa's Fieri teamed up with celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to feed first responders battling the blaze this week. Fieri also barbecued for Tubbs fire survivors and first responders in 2017.

World Central Kitchen was founded by Andres in 2010 to provide meals for those affected by natural disasters.

"Today we are serving a special lunch for [Kincade Fire] First Responders in Santa Rosa! [Guy Fieri] is overseeing our kitchen, cooking up roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, prime rib, and more," World Central Kitchen said on Twitter.

They also prepared and sent meals out to Cal Fire pilots in Cloverdale as they continue to fight the ongoing wildfire, which has so far consumed over 76,000 acres and remains 60 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Other celebrity chefs who cooked at the fairgrounds this week include Tyler Florence and "Top Chef Masters" Chris Cosentino.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine