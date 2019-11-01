Police: Halloween night suspect kicks, head‑butts Santa Rosa officers

Kicking and head‑butting officers, a Santa Rosa homeless man late Halloween night fought and struggled through his ride to the Sonoma County Jail, according to Santa Rosa police.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, officers suspected Robin Michelis, 25, was drunk in public and they arrested him. Once in the patrol car the man began slamming his face into the vehicle’s metal partition to the back seat, said Sgt. Ryan Hepp in a news release. Because of his face injuries from the metal partition, officers called for an ambulance.

While getting medical treatment the man kicked two officers in the face before being wrestled onto a gurney and into the ambulance, Hepp said.

Paramedics then took off for the hospital but during the ambulance ride, they called for police, saying the man still was struggling and combative. Officers met up with the ambulance and while re‑securing Michelis on the gurney, he head‑butted an officer in the face, according to Hepp.

Multiple officers and paramedics eventually got him back into the ambulance and he was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. He then was taken to the Sonoma County Jail and booked, suspected of resisting officers, battery on an officer, public drunkenness and violating his probation. No officers were injured, Hepp said.

