Urgent food donations needed for Friday distribution in Santa Rosa

Friday’s food giveaway was hastily scheduled after a successful pop-up event at Finley Center in Santa Rosa a day earlier drew more than 1,000 people in need of help refilling their pantries and refrigerators after loss of work made it difficult to buy groceries or blackouts forced them to throw away spoiled food, said Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer for Catholic Charities.

“We honestly couldn’t even keep track, there were so many people,” she said of the first event on Thursday. “They circled the entire Finley parking lot. It showed to us there was a huge need so that’s why we planned a second pop-up event today.”

But moving so fast means there’s been little time to gather food donations for Friday’s distribution at the Santa Rosa Fire Department Training Tower, 2126 West College Ave., Santa Rosa, at Marlow Road.

Refrigerated goods and fresh produce supplies were pretty much wiped out by the end of Thursday’s events, and some people were turned away and told to try again Friday.

Friday's event formally runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but people showed up early looking for food help, Holmes said.

Organizers especially are looking for milk and eggs, the most frequently requested items. Other high-demand goods include butter, bread, coffee creamer, condiments, salad dressing, juice, bottled water, fresh fruit, non-perishable foods, and pet food for dogs and cats.

Donations will be accepted until 2 p.m.

Partners include the Santa Rosa Firefighters Foundation, Community Action Partnership, the Redwood Empire Food Bank, and the Salvation Army, which donated 12,000 cans of Amy’s food, Holmes said.

The recipients, Holmes said, are often “people who are living paycheck to paycheck, and they haven’t been able to work the past week because their business was evacuated, or they lost food — people who are living right on the edge, right? You can’t afford a crisis like this, and you’re trying to feed your family.”

On Thursday, “we had kids running around in the line dressed in their Halloween costumes. It was a great community event, but also showcased the extreme need that is in our community and how many people are just one crisis away from not having access to food.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.