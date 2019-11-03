Chris Smith: Snapshot of devastation follows sale of painting

Just before the Kincade fire went wild, a nice couple from Virginia — in California for the first time — stopped into the Upstairs Art Gallery on the plaza in Healdsburg.

They bought two landscapes from a show by artist Karen Miller called “Quiet Places: Sonoma County in Pastels.” Days later, flames swept the hillside just southeast of Healdsburg that appeared in one of the pieces.

Miller shipped both paintings to Virginia. Then she returned to where she’d painted the landscape and shot a post-Kincade photograph of the vineyard-and-hills scene. She sent the photo to the couple, along with an update on the historic firestorm they’d just missed on their visit.

The art buyers thanked Miller in an email, noting, “we always love having stories to go along with the pieces we buy.”

The couple promised that their near miss with the firestorm will be taped forever to the backside of her “Ridge to the East.”

...

NOT A COSTUME: In Penngrove on Halloween night, Patrick Lundquist opened his door to the sight of two precious, witch-costumed little girls and their parents. Dad wore firefighting turnouts and a look suggestive of exhaustion.

Doling the treats, Lundquist suspected he knew the answer when he asked the gentleman if that was a costume or his work gear. The firefighter replied that he’d just been released from duty.

What a good dad, the Penngrovian thought. What a good man.

...

NO HALLOWEEN for 2019 seemed a horrifying possibility to kids who have at least one parent working for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

For those SCSO families that live in Windsor or Healdsburg, the odds of some fun on Halloween night seemed even more dim.

Then up stepped the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Deputies Association.

For the week leading up to Halloween, members of the association had been preparing at their union hall in northwest Santa Rosa four meals a day, around the clock, for law officers from about 90 agencies who came to patrol around the Kincade fire.

Thursday evening, the association’s attention turned to saving Halloween for the families of deputies who’d been working hard and long through the fire.

There was food for the kids and there was pumpkin carving and there was candy.

Another fine save by our deputy sheriffs.

...

IF YOU HAD ASHES of loved ones in your home and you lost it to the fire, you may want to speak with Lynne Engelbert.

During the Tubbs fire, Engelbert and other handlers of human remains detection dogs discovered that the dogs could find cremation ashes among house ashes. I watched in awe as the handlers, assisted by archaeologists, recovered human ashes from one burned home after another.

Engelbert and other volunteers with Institute for Canine Forensics went on the Carr fire and searched 183 burned homes for 251 sets of cremate ashes. They found 214.

If you lost cremation ashes to the Kincade fire and would like a dog or dogs to search for them without charge — donations are happily accepted — call Engelbert at 408-981-7831.

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.