MSNBC's Brian Williams blasts TV networks for lack of coverage during California wildfires

News anchor Brian Williams criticized television networks' coverage of the California wildfires and accused them of "geographic dysmorphia" during Tuesday's episode of "The 11th Hour" on MSNBC.

Although Lester Holt has anchored "NBC News Nightly" and David Muir reported ABC's "World News Tonight" from Los Angeles, the wildfires have received inadequate attention, Williams said.

He pointed to "geographic dysmorphia" as the problem. If a natural disaster ravaged the East Coast, networks would have provided around-the-clock coverage, he said.

“Network news divisions are still headquartered out here in the East," he said. "To be more exact, we are all just blocks away from each other. And make no mistake, if we could smell the smoke in midtown Manhattan, if these were our homes in danger, our families being evacuated, live coverage would air perhaps on a split screen alongside impeachment coverage all day and all night.”

He closed out the segment with, "So absent that, please allow us to say to our brothers and sisters in California, citizens and first responders both, we are thinking of you tonight."

Before Williams blasted the East Coast networks, he highlighted the National Weather Service's red flag warnings and the hazardous working conditions for firefighters across the state.

