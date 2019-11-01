Santa Rosa City Schools to reopen Monday

Santa Rosa City Schools’ two dozen campuses will open Monday, officials announced Friday.

School‑based childcare will be open as usual but families should check with their schools, however regarding after‑school activities, according to a news release issued late Friday morning.

The schools have been closed since Oct. 28, leaving campuses shuttered for five school days, due to the Kincade fire, planned power outages and evacuations.

Officials said all of the schools have been examined for damage or issues inside and out, including air quality and that filters in school heating and air conditioning systems will be replaced and all rooms cleaned prior to Monday.

There are about 16,000 students in Santa Rosa schools.

Schools in the Santa Rosa City School system are: Lincoln Elementary, Biella Elementary, Brook Hill Elementary, Helen Lehman Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary, James Monroe Elementary, Luther Burbank Elementary, Steele Lane Elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts, Santa Rosa French‑American Charter School, Cesar Chavez Language Academy, Herbert Slater Middle, Hilliard Comstock Middle, Lawrence Cook Middle, Rincon Valley Middle and Santa Rosa Middle.

Santa Rosa high schools are: Elsie Allen, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery, Piner, Ridgway and Santa Rosa.

For more information go to srcschools.org.