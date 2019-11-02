Firefighters increase containment of Kincade fire to 70%; evacuees return home

For the first time since the Kincade fire started Oct. 23, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading before sunrise Friday, increasing containment to 70% by the end of the day.

The fire, which sparked in the vicinity of a malfunctioning PG&E transmission tower near the Geysers geothermal plant and prompted the largest mandatory evacuation in Sonoma County history, remained at 77,758 acres Friday night. It has destroyed 360 structures, including 174 homes. After a weekend of strong, gusty winds that increased the fire’s dangerous spread, officials said the calm weather over the last couple days has helped crews tackle the blaze.

“I think the worst is over,” said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine. “We’re getting a better and better handle on it every day.”

Heine said the fire was “very quiet” Friday. Crews increased the containment line during the day on the far east side of the fire, near Napa and Lake counties, which remained the most challenging area for firefighters to tackle because of the hard-to-access terrain.

Four firefighters have been injured while battling the Kincade fire, and Cal Fire has yet to make a final determination on the cause of the blaze.

Progress on controlling the fire allowed about 773 residents from one of the mandatory evacuation zones to return home Friday, when the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office downgraded the order to a warning for the area north of Pine Flat Road, Dillingham Road, Socrates Mine Road and east of Highway 128 to the Lake County line, said spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia. The office also lifted more evacuation warnings for the areas of south Geyserville, Healdsburg and Fitch Mountain, Windsor, Larkfield and north of Santa Rosa.

Scott Seidman returned to his Freestone home Thursday after the evacuation order on west county was lifted. While he was a little frustrated his house didn’t regain power until midday Friday, he said he and his family were just happy to be home.

“Everybody has an anxiety that when they have to leave their home during a fire that they will come back to ashes, so we had that anxiety of course,” Seidman said. “We feel very lucky.”

As evacuees returned to their homes, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip advised residents that burned remains of buildings and household hazardous waste, such as paint and cleaning products, could be dangerous. Philip said residents should not approach burned structures without protective equipment, including eyewear, gloves, long sleeves, pants and closed-toe footwear. Because of the risk, residents should not try to clean their property until further notice, Philip said.

While more people have been allowed to return to their homes over the last few days, about 5,015 Sonoma County residents still remained under evacuation orders Friday night.

“It’s a lengthy process,” Valencia said of allowing people to return to evacuated areas. “We understand people want to get home ... (and we’re) doing everything possible to make it happen.”

Meanwhile, PG&E restored power to all the remaining Sonoma County customers out from the planned outages over the last week, said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. The back-to-back shut-offs were intended to reduce the risk of the utility’s equipment from sparking wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

Another 1,400 customers, however, were still without power because they were in or near the Kincade fire zone, Contreras said. Not all of those customers were in Sonoma County — Contreras said some were in Middletown and Calistoga — and it still wasn’t clear Friday night when their power would be restored.