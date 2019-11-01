Facebook page aims to rescue pets displaced by Kincade fire

As thousands of first responders work to fully contain the Kincade fire, volunteers are working behind the scenes to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Pet Rescue and Reunification is a Facebook page that lists pets who are missing or found without their owners during a natural disaster. Tai Bruce, who previously worked for San Francisco Animal Care & Control, created the page with Signe Nielson during 2015's Valley fire in Lake County, The Washington Post reported.

Since then, local volunteers have sprung into action during wildfires to identify lost pets and bring them to their owners. Many volunteers were forced to evacuate themselves this year, forcing others to work abnormally long hours.

If you or someone you know has lost a pet, you can write a post or send a message to their Facebook page or send an email to petrescueandreunification@gmail.com. Be sure to include as many details as possible and monitor their posts, as the page is updated around-the-clock with newly found pets.

