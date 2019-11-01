Tell us: How have you helped others during the Kincade fire?

Although the Kincade fire has disrupted lives across Sonoma County, people have rallied to take care of each other.

Businesses have donated food to first responders, local chefs have prepared meals for evacuees and residents have comforted those facing trauma and stress.

We've written about a few of the acts of kindness, but we want to know other ways residents have paid it forward during the Kincade fire.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, where you live, 3-4 sentences explaining what you've done to help and your contact information in case we need to reach you. If you took any photos while helping out, include those as well.