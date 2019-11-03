Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital a constant during Kincade fire

The whirlwind accompanying Stella York’s entry into the world matched the gusting forces that helped the Kincade fire almost double in size in barely 12 hours.

Stella was born Sunday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, more than a month before her due date. Her mother, Keely Kilber, 20, of Lake County had a late-pregnancy liver complication and was transferred from her local Sutter hospital to Santa Rosa while she was in labor.

“It’s been scary, especially as a first-time mom, but overall it was worth all the scariness and trouble,” Kilber said as she rubbed her daughter’s rosy right cheek.

Born just under 6 pounds, Stella will remain in the newborn intensive care unit until she gets on track and can maintain her body temperature outside an incubator, Kilber said.

As her mother looked down at her, sharing her own warmth through endearing stares and a tight embrace, they had achieved a rare bit of solace in a hospital that has seen twice its daily intake after three other area hospitals were ordered to evacuate hundreds of patients in a matter of hours.

“It’s a huge change with fires and natural disasters (every year),” Kilber said. “It’s even scarier now with a little one in the world because now it’s like, ‘What do we do? Where do we go?’ ”

The answer from the tireless workforce at Memorial Hospital? Right here.

Despite the challenges of sheltering a staff displaced by the largest evacuation order in Sonoma County history, caregivers worked longer shifts over consecutive days to meet the demands of a community with only one open hospital.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and the Healdsburg District Hospital were closed for a week or more since a historic windstorm put much of the county in the path of the Kincade fire. Kaiser reopened late Saturday, while the others remained shut.

As a result, a new battle emerged for this branch of first responders.

According to chief medical officer Chad Krilich, the emergency room treated a week-high of 221 patients Thursday, or about 100 more than its daily average.

“Our staff has been incredibly resilient through this whole experience, and they continue to rally and step forward,” said Todd Axberg, a lead nurse in the emergency room.

Axberg lost his home in the Mark West area during the Tubbs fire and last weekend had to evacuate the home he rebuilt, taking refuge in his car at the Petaluma Veterans Building with his bulldog, Huckleberry. He worked long hours for four days straight, managing a staff that has added roughly six workers to its usual baseline of 24 caregivers.

“Physicians have been absolutely incredible working in really difficult situations, and we don’t turn anyone away,” Axberg said. “They keep coming, and we’ll keep taking care of them. As long as we’re the only hospital functioning in Santa Rosa, that’s going to be our plan.”

Amid the dedication, there was an intensity to the work.

To meet the spiking demand, Dr. Omar Ferrari said ER physicians met with patients in the waiting room, carrying a stethoscope and laptop as they tried to accelerate cases.