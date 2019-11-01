CHP: Lakeville Highway fatal collision involves Cal Fire SUV, Jeep

A fatal head-on crash on Lakeville Highway Friday afternoon involved a Cal Fire SUV and a Jeep, whose male driver died after being thrown from the open‑top vehicle, according to authorities.

The male driver in the Cal Fire vehicle was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but didn’t appear to have serious injuries, said Kelly Bradley, North Bay Fire duty chief who responded to the call.

The 2:35 p.m. collision happened near Old Lakeville Highway Road No. 1, south of Stage Gulch Road, the CHP said. It immediately stacked up traffic as the crash happened at the forefront of the Friday afternoon commute.

An alert was issued by the CHP that Lakeville Highway is now closed between Highway 37 and Highway 116 and for drivers to use alternate routes. CHP reports indicated a long closure was expected.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available. But the Chevrolet Tahoe with Cal Fire insignia and the Jeep collided straight on, on the undivided, two‑lane highway. Initial CHP crash reports indicated the Jeep had overturned and the Tahoe was badly damaged.

Wilmar and Lakeville volunteers as well as Cal Fire and a Petaluma fire ambulance responded.

Bradley said they arrived to find both vehicles on their wheels, the Chevrolet Tahoe off the roadway on the east side and the Jeep in the roadway.

The CHP report indicated the driver thrown from the vehicle had been found over the railing that runs along the side of the highway. Firefighters found the deceased driver off the west side of the highway, Bradley said.

The airbags on the driver’s side of the Chevrolet had deployed and the ranking fire official with the state agency had gotten out on his own. He was assessed for possible injuries and taken by ambulance to the Santa Rosa hospital.

After the crash, as traffic backed up, some drivers began to turn around, adding to complications of the scene as emergency vehicles rushed into the area, Bradley said.

Traffic was being diverted at Highway 37 and at Stage Gulch Road, also known at Highway 116.

CHP’s fatal crash investigation team was called to the scene to help determine what happened. The highway — which runs about 11 miles between Petaluma and Highway 37 — has gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous roadways in Sonoma County. A contractor has been slated to begin work on installing edge and center-line rumble strips on a seven-mile stretch of the highway that is under the jurisdiction of Sonoma County.

