Celebrated chef, champion of at-risk youth Evelyn Cheatham dies at 66

Evelyn Cheatham, one of Sonoma County’s most acclaimed chefs and a selfless champion of young people needing help to find their way in life, died Thursday at age 66.

Her death in her sleep came a year after she closed her cutting-edge Worth Our Weight, a culinary apprentice program that for 12 years operated an unusual weekend cafe near Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village.

Friend Sonia Byck-Barwick, a co-owner of Paradise Ridge Winery, said Cheatham had been dealing with some health issues but none seemed serious enough to threaten her life.

“This was a shock. I think it was a shock to everybody,” Byck-Barwick said.

Cheatham had been staying as a guest in the Santa Rosa home of Byck-Barwick’s father, Dr. Walter Byck, a co-founder of Paradise Ridge and a key supporter of Cheatham’s mission to work with at-risk young and prepare them for careers in food service.

Check back for more details.