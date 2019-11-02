No growth in Kincade fire; 72% containment

The Kincade fire saw zero growth since Friday evening and containment of Sonoma County’s largest wildfire grew to 72%, Cal Fire reported Saturday morning.

The blaze, which triggered the largest mandatory evacuation order in county history, remained at 77,758 acres. The wildfire started Oct. 23 in the vicinity of a malfunctioning PG&E transmission tower near the Geysers geothermal plant.

The fire destroyed 372 structures, including 175 homes and 11 commercial buildings, according to a Cal Fire report.

The number of structures described as threatened was cut in half, from 1,630 Friday night to 815 Saturday morning. The number of residential homes threatened declined from 1,510 to 755.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said the numbers reflect the progress being made by firefighters on the edges of the fire near populated areas, such as Geyserville, eastern Santa Rosa and the north east corner of Windsor.

“We feel confident the edge of the fire is not going to move,” Turbeville said.

