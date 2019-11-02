Subscribe

Fire damages unoccupied house in Petaluma

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2019, 10:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma fire officials are investigating a structure fire in a vacant home in the 100 block of Galland Street early Saturday morning.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m., sent firefighters from several local agencies to 107 Galland Street, north of Washington Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming through the roof in the back of the house.

The fire was eventually extinguished with two fire hoses, and firefighters successfully kept the blaze from spreading to homes on either side of the burning structure.

The Petaluma fire marshal and officials from the city building department determined that the unoccupied home was uninhabitable as a result of fire damage, which was estimated at more than $45,000.

No civilians, firefighters or animals were injured during the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Rancho Adobe Fire, Cal Fire, Lakeville Fire, Wilmar Fire and Sonoma Fire responded to the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine