Fire damages unoccupied house in Petaluma

Petaluma fire officials are investigating a structure fire in a vacant home in the 100 block of Galland Street early Saturday morning.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m., sent firefighters from several local agencies to 107 Galland Street, north of Washington Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming through the roof in the back of the house.

The fire was eventually extinguished with two fire hoses, and firefighters successfully kept the blaze from spreading to homes on either side of the burning structure.

The Petaluma fire marshal and officials from the city building department determined that the unoccupied home was uninhabitable as a result of fire damage, which was estimated at more than $45,000.

No civilians, firefighters or animals were injured during the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Rancho Adobe Fire, Cal Fire, Lakeville Fire, Wilmar Fire and Sonoma Fire responded to the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.