Foothill and Shiloh Ranch regional parks closed for repairs after Kincade fire

Residents in northeast Windsor love Foothill Regional Park for a lot of reasons. Namely, the 211-acre wilderness space with nearly 7 miles of trails, three fishing ponds and stunning views of nature offers a respite from the daily grind.

Now there’s another reason.

In last week’s firefight that kept the Kincade fire from burning nearby Windsor homes, the park played an important role.

Park officials and staff say Foothill’s trails may have slowed the pace of the fire, but more importantly its geography offered firefighters strategic opportunities to lay down controlled burns that eliminated fuel for the fire before it reached homes.

“Foothill and other parks, where they buffer communities, are very important to community safety,” said Hattie Brown, natural resource manager for Sonoma County Regional Parks. “They provide firefighters an opportunity to fight the fire before it reaches the community — and that was definitely the case at Foothill.”

Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker agreed.

“It’s one of the multiple benefits of having the open spaces adjacent to our communities,” Whitaker said.

Work also is being done on Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Although the Kincade fire did not burn that park as much as the Tubbs fire did in 2017, Cal Fire crews cut fairly large bulldozer firebreaks this time around. That park is also closed for the time being.

On Saturday, Cal Fire and county parks staff began the process of identifying the steps needed to repair the damage done to the park both by the fire and by the crews who made their stand in the park against the fire.

The Kincade fire burned roughly 95% of the Foothill park, leaving unscathed only about 10 to 20 acres of the park’s entrance area on Hembree Lane. While that may sound like a lot of damage, park officials said the fire mostly burned underbrush and that many of the trees, though charred, will survive and recover.

“A wholly burned park doesn’t mean a wholly destroyed park,” said Brown.

Brown said Foothill’s natural environment is “fire adaptive.” In contrast, she said, when fire gets up into the canopies of fir trees, the tree will often die.

“Relatively soon, it’s going to be hard to tell that fire actually passed through there,” she said.

Inside the park, the fire damaged wooden signposts, bridges and fencing and other man-made infrastructure. There were also a number of bulldozer lines that were cut through the park by Cal Fire crews that will need to be repaired.

The park is currently closed to visitors and on Saturday, regional parks staff were stationed at the Hembree Lane entrance informing visitors that they were working to repair the damage to the park and to make sure that it was safe.

The work includes removing fallen and cut branches and identifying any trees that are no longer stable and could pose a threat to visitors. Damaged trees that are far away from trails and areas that visitors can access will be left alone, park officials said.

“We want to allow a burned tree to recover on its own,” Brown said. “Dead wood becomes really important habitat. We’ve already seen a swarm of bees move into a dead tree. It’s really an important component of a forest — burned trees, if they’re not a hazard to people we don’t typically remove them.”

Brown said a good deal of work has been done in the park to give firefighters a better chance of stopping wildfire. She said one strategy is known as a shaded fuel break, where tree cover is thinned and underlying brush is removed. The breaks can more readily be used for controlled burns.

“We are strategically putting shaded fuel breaks in many parks where they buffer up communities,” she said. Whitaker, the parks director, said he hopes people understand the need to have the parks closed while work is being done to make them safe.

“We’re excited to get people back in there, but it’s going to take a little bit of work,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.