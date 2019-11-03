Kaiser hospital in Santa Rosa open after fire closure

Kaiser Permanente hospital in north Santa Rosa, evacuated and closed by the threat of the massive Kincade fire that still burns near Mount St. Helena, has reopened and is accepting patients.

Kaiser and Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center were both affected by large-scale evacuations that put more than a third of Sonoma County residents under orders to leave homes in the path of the 121-square-mile fire during hurricane-force winds that public safety officials feared could drive the blaze into Santa Rosa and west county.

The Kaiser facility at Mendocino Avenue and Bicentennial Way had to relocate 250 patients.

Hospitals face strict environmental and state licensing standards before they’re allowed to reopen after a fire, in large part due to the smoke that infiltrates the building.

Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Marin and Sonoma service area, reported last week that his staff had begun the work, and a spokesman late Saturday said the medical center had passed inspection and was now open.

Sutter Medical Center remains closed.

